Brad Arnold: 3 Doors Down Singer Diagnosed With Stage 4 Kidney Cancer

Brad Arnold, lead singer of the popular rock band 3 Doors Down, announced today that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Arnold is suffering from stage four kidney cancer, a diagnosis that’s created major concern among fans.

But in a courageous statement, the frontman stated that he has no fear as he gears up for the battle of a lifetime.

Brad Arnold of the band 3 Doors Down performs at halftime during the 2010 NFC wild-card playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 10, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brad Arnold makes optimistic announcement following cancer diagnosis

”Hey, everybody, it’s Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you’re having a great day today. I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” Arnold said in a video posted on his Instagram page.

“So I’d been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it’s stage four, and that’s not real good,” he continued.

“But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer.

“And we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it is time for me to maybe go listen to [the 3 Doors Down song] ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit. Thank you, guys, so much. God loves you. We love you. See you.”

“Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe ‘ITS NOT MY TIME’ is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all!” Arnold captioned the post.

The singer has already received an outpouring of support from fellow rock stars, including Creed frontman Scott Stapp, who wrote:

“If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily … We can do ALL things through CHRIST.”

“I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing! I love you bro.”

“Sending you love my brother,” added Chris Daughtry.

As Arnold stated, 3 Doors Down has been forced to cancel all of its previously announced tour dates

The band had been booked to open for Creed on the band’s upcoming tour and to perform at Morgan Wallen‘s Sand In My Boots festival.

Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down holds a fan’s “I Love Jesus” hat while the band performs on “FOX and Friends” outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

According to the music news website Blabbermouth, the five-year survival rate for patients with ccRCC [the type of cancer with which Arnold has been diagnosed] is 50-69%.

However, when ccRCC has spread to other parts of the body, as is the case here, treatment becomes more difficult and the five-year survival drops to about 10%.

We wish Arnold and his family all the best as he begins treatment.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.