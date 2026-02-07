Lindsey Vonn Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lindsey Vonn is making her 2026 comeback!

Despite a gnarly injury, she’s hitting the slopes again.

In addition to being one of the most decorated alpine skiers in the history of the sport, she has also led a colorful, headlines-making love life. At times, anyway.

Here’s a quick refresher and where things stand today.

Skier Lindsey Vonn addresses a press conference ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Cortina d’Ampezzo on February 3, 2026. (Photo Credit: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Vonn

On September 29, 2007, Lindsey Caroline Kildow married Thomas Vonn.

Both had competed in the 2002 Olympics. Both are from the US Ski Team.

The marriage lasted four years.

In November of 2011, the Vonns announced the end of their marriage.

They finalized the divorce in January of 2013. Lindsey would keep one important thing from that marriage: her now-famous surname.

Lindsey Vonn takes part in the second official training for the women’s downhill event ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 6, 2026. (Photo Credit: François-Xavier MARIT / AFP via Getty Images)

Tiger Woods

Lindsey’s divorce process spanned over a year. She was still Lindsey Vonn in 2012 when she met Tiger Woods at a charity event.

The two would date from March of 2013 until their May 2015 breakup.

Lindsey and her presence on the PGA Tour became a subject of media sensationalism.

To date, this remains her most famous relationship. It was also the golfer’s most publicized relationship following his infamous cheating scandal.

Despite this indelible chapter in Lindsey’s life, the two never became engaged or married.

Tiger Woods and Lindsay Vonn attend the 2013 Costume Institute Gala – PUNK: Chaos to Couture at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

PK Subban

In between Tiger Woods and her next relationship, Lindsey dated Kenan Smith, an assistant coach for the NFL. The romance spanned for about a year.

In June 2018, Lindsey began dating a hockey player, PK Subban.

In August of 2019, they announced their engagement. As it turned out, Lindsey had been the one who proposed.

The next year, they purchased a villa in Beverly Hills. The $6.75 million purchase was followed by joining the ownership group of Angel City FC, an LA-based National Women’s Soccer League team.

However, the romance did not last. During the final days of 2020, Lindsey and PK split amicably. They remain friends.

Diego Osorio

In the spring of 2021, Lindsey Vonn began dating Diego Osorio.

Diego was a little different from her other famous exes.

Her past men were athletes or part of the world of athletes, even if the sports in question varied widely.

Diego, on the other hand, is a documentarian. He is also the founder of Lobos 1707, a tequila company.

The relationship spanned for years, but they announced the breakup in February 2025 — just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Lindsey Vonn competes during the Women’s Super G event of FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Tarvisio, Italy on January 18, 2026. (Photo Credit: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Images)

And today?

In more recent months, Lindsey Vonn has been more focused upon other matters.

February 2026 is the Winter Olympics in (and around) Milan, Italy.

Despite a very recent injury and her age (41 is young for a person but geriatric for most Olympic sports), she’s hitting the slopes to represent America.

Unfortunately, this is an awkward time to represent this country. All Olympians for the US have a dark cloud over their heads (perhaps even more than the rest of us) as they step into the international spotlight.

On and off of the slopes, we’ll continue to root for Lindsey.