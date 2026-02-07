Lindsey Vonn Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Lindsey Vonn is making her 2026 comeback!
Despite a gnarly injury, she’s hitting the slopes again.
In addition to being one of the most decorated alpine skiers in the history of the sport, she has also led a colorful, headlines-making love life. At times, anyway.
Here’s a quick refresher and where things stand today.
Thomas Vonn
On September 29, 2007, Lindsey Caroline Kildow married Thomas Vonn.
Both had competed in the 2002 Olympics. Both are from the US Ski Team.
The marriage lasted four years.
In November of 2011, the Vonns announced the end of their marriage.
They finalized the divorce in January of 2013. Lindsey would keep one important thing from that marriage: her now-famous surname.
Tiger Woods
Lindsey’s divorce process spanned over a year. She was still Lindsey Vonn in 2012 when she met Tiger Woods at a charity event.
The two would date from March of 2013 until their May 2015 breakup.
Lindsey and her presence on the PGA Tour became a subject of media sensationalism.
To date, this remains her most famous relationship. It was also the golfer’s most publicized relationship following his infamous cheating scandal.
Despite this indelible chapter in Lindsey’s life, the two never became engaged or married.
PK Subban
In between Tiger Woods and her next relationship, Lindsey dated Kenan Smith, an assistant coach for the NFL. The romance spanned for about a year.
In June 2018, Lindsey began dating a hockey player, PK Subban.
In August of 2019, they announced their engagement. As it turned out, Lindsey had been the one who proposed.
The next year, they purchased a villa in Beverly Hills. The $6.75 million purchase was followed by joining the ownership group of Angel City FC, an LA-based National Women’s Soccer League team.
However, the romance did not last. During the final days of 2020, Lindsey and PK split amicably. They remain friends.
Diego Osorio
In the spring of 2021, Lindsey Vonn began dating Diego Osorio.
Diego was a little different from her other famous exes.
Her past men were athletes or part of the world of athletes, even if the sports in question varied widely.
Diego, on the other hand, is a documentarian. He is also the founder of Lobos 1707, a tequila company.
The relationship spanned for years, but they announced the breakup in February 2025 — just ahead of Valentine’s Day.
And today?
In more recent months, Lindsey Vonn has been more focused upon other matters.
February 2026 is the Winter Olympics in (and around) Milan, Italy.
Despite a very recent injury and her age (41 is young for a person but geriatric for most Olympic sports), she’s hitting the slopes to represent America.
Unfortunately, this is an awkward time to represent this country. All Olympians for the US have a dark cloud over their heads (perhaps even more than the rest of us) as they step into the international spotlight.
On and off of the slopes, we’ll continue to root for Lindsey.