Bonnie Blue and Boyfriend Lil Mabu Accused of ‘Vile Sex Act’ at NBA Game

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bonnie Blue has been in the news a lot lately.

And if you’re unfamiliar with the name, we should warn you that most of the recent stories about her are not exactly wholesome.

Bonnie is a British adult film actress who recently received mainstream attention for sleeping with 1,057 men in one day men in 24 hours.

These days, she appears to have parlayed her newfound fame into a relationship with a 19-year-old rapper named Lil Mabu.

Adult film star Bonnie Blue has made quite a name for herself in a short period of time. (ITV)

Now, both Blue and Mabu make their livings on social media, so there’s a good chance that their relationship is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

And the same can be said for their behavior at a recent Miami Heat-Houston Rockets game.

Bonnie Blue, Lil Mabu spark outrage with simulated sex act

While sitting courtside, Bonnie rather conspicuously lowered her head to Mabu’s lap.

The goal was obviously to create the impression that something more was going on. That almost certainly was not the case, as the couple likely would’ve been removed from the arena if they’d publicly engaged in any sort of lewd act.

Still, the charade was sufficient to generate furor on social media, which was likely Bonnie and Mabu’s goal.

Countless viewers were quick to condemn the “vile sex act” that Bonnie pantomimed at the game.

“Does anyone notice the little legs behind her? That’s children sitting there. This is sex-offender level sh-t,” one observer wrote on X (formerly Twitter) according to the Daily Mail.

“She needs locking up. She’s a embarrassment [sic] to the British people,” added another.

Fortunately for Bonnie, being an embarrassment to the British people is not an arrestable offense, and again, it does not appear that anything sexual took place courtside.

A growing trend

Bonnie gained fame by hopping on a trend started by fellow Brit and OnlyFans creator Lily Philips, who slept with 100 men in one day last year.

These days, she’s a full-blown celebrity in certain corners of the internet.

“Before this job I’d only slept with five people,” Blue said during an appearance on the “Saving Grace” podcast in October of 2024. “I didn’t really know what I like. How I wanted it. Now I know exactly what I want to do.”

Bonnie added that she launched her new career after getting divorced in her early twenties.

“I used to be married. We were together nearly 10 years, and we just grew apart,” she shared. “We met when I was 13. Broke up last year.”

Her relationship with Mabu might bring her to a new level of fame. But despite the couple’s (seemingly) joking hints that they’re engaged, something tells us this romance isn’t meant to last.