Annie Knight: OnlyFans Star Hospitalized After Having Sex With 583 Men In Six Hours

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Annie Knight is the latest OnlyFans star to jump on the trend of finding out how many men she can have sex with in a single day.

Sadly, it seems that like Bo Jackson before her, Annie’s career may have been cut short due to injury.

The popular adult content producer took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has been hospitalized after sleeping with 583 men in a span of just six hours.

OnlyFans star Annie Knight announced that she has been hospitalized. (YouTube)

Annie Knight announces that she’s been hospitalized for unspecified injuries

Unlike her predecessors Bonnie Blue and Lily Philips, Annie was not aiming for the four-figure mark.

So she actually completed her goal of getting with 583 dudes in a single day. (It’s a pretty random number, so unless it has some special significance, we’re assuming that’s just how many showed up.)

But Annie probably won’t be repeating the experience anytime soon, as she required medical care immediately afterward.

“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut,” Knight told Us Weekly of her unexpected hospitalization.

She didn’t go into detail regarding the extent of her injuries, but she did share that she has endometriosis, which is a “painful and often misunderstood condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it.

Thankfully, Annie is on the mend

“I’ll definitely survive, but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment,” she continued.

Annie also spoke candidly about the experience on her Instagram page.

“Being hospitalised after taking 583 [men] in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card,” the Austalia wrote over her latest video.

She also captioned the post, “I guess we did need that [needle and thread emojis] after all…”

So, yeah … sounds painful. We’re just happy to hear that Annie is beginning to feel better.

If there’s an upside to all of this, it’s that Annie is currently at 199,000 Instagram followers, and all this free publicity should push her over the 200k mark!

Hopefully, the 583 participants have already had the decency to smash that follow button.