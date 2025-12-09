Bonnie Blue ARRESTED in Bali, Facing Prison on Pornography Charges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bonnie Blue has been arrested in Indonesia.

Earlier this year, the (now former) OnlyFans creator made a name for herself in her attempt to sleep with over 1,000 men in a single night.

By setting this lofty goal, she inspired imitators — and ignited controversy in our increasingly sex-negative culture.

Now she (and 17 men) have been arrested. What’s next?

Ahead of a trip, Bonnie Blue discusses her packing plans with followers. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Authorities have arrested Bonnie Blue

According to Bali Express and News.com/au, authorities arrested Bonnie Blue and 17 male tourists on Thursday, December 4 in Bali, Indonesia.

15 of those tourists were Australian men, and they have since been released.

Authorities had conducted a raid upon a holiday rental studio.

They accuse Bonnie and the others of having violated Indonesia’s strict “morality” laws by creating pornographic content.

Allegedly, police seized cameras, contraceptives, and erectile drugs during the raid. It sounds like they have also impounded her iconic “Bangbus,” which is in fact a comically small European-style truck.

Bonnie Blue casually breaking the internet in Bali today 🤯🌊📸 pic.twitter.com/yeITaRLRo0 — Radio Bali (@Radio_Bali) December 3, 2025

Prior to her arrest, Bonnie publicized her visit to Bali — a popular tourism destination, particularly for Australians.

(Bonnie is from Nottinghamshire, a place name that could only exist in England or a deliberate parody of England)

She showed off flirting and drinking with college-age men.

It is unclear if she actually recruited any of them to sign up to participate in filming with her, or if she simply posed with these guys for publicity.

Bonnie is, infamously, a provocateur. Most of the time, it is harmless attention-grabbing. Her decision to meet with disgraced monster Andrew Tate was deservedly controversial, but that is an outlier.

Making an absurd dietary joke, Bonnie Blue participates in a skit in which she pretends to be under arrest. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What kind of legal outcome can she expect?

Bonnie Blue could potentially face a fine of about $541,000 or — or simply in addition to — a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Obviously, that would be an alarming consequence, particularly for something that should not be a crime in the first place.

The positive news is that various legal experts have weighed in, in interviews and on social media.

There is a chance that Bonnie may end up facing deportation instead.

A group of Australian men has been dragged before Bali immigration officers. They are under investigation after being arrested alongside adult content creator Bonnie Blue. The tourists have been released, but officials still have their passports. @jamescarmody95 pic.twitter.com/hVnz9uQ0K2 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 8, 2025

Right now, “deportation” is a frightening word, synonymous with ruined families, ethnic cleansing, a Salvadoran death camp, and more.

However, we’re not talking about a resident’s life being torn asunder because of some Nosferatu-looking freak’s fondness for white nationalism. Indonesia is not America.

In this case, Bonnie was on vacation — allegedly, a working vacation. Deportation would simply mean that she is ejected from the country and not permitted to return.

Obviously, that’s not idea. But it’s certainly better than a 6-figure fine, a prison sentence, or both.

However, some legal experts warn that there is always a chance that the Indonesian government could proceed with a prosecution. Some countries prosecute high-profile violations of “morality” laws to set an example for international tourists, though this can of course harm tourism.

While dining, Bonnie Blue discusses her plans with the camera. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is there a lesson here somewhere?

Many places have unjust laws. Likely, every country has unjust laws. Indonesia is but one of them.

It is always wise for people to look up laws of unfamiliar places. A legal action or misdemeanor or on-the-books-but-never-prosecuted offense in their home country could mean severe criminal penalties somewhere else.

Perhaps Bonnie Blue is only now learning about Indonesia’s tragically unjust laws against porn. Or maybe she hoped to make headlines.

After all, sex work is work. And Bonnie has learned that one of the best ways to grow her business is to get attention — even negative attention.

That has come to bite her in the past. OnlyFans (which is notoriously strict about what content creators can share) gave her the boot this year, prompting her move to Fansly.

Hopefully, whether she planned the controversy or not, Bonnie’s Indonesian getaway will not be an extended trip.