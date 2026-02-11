Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni (Finally) Face Off in Court for the First Time

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This is their first time facing off in court, in person, since this began.

Blake Lively showed up to the courthouse.

So did Justin Baldoni — in an oddly similar outfit, actually.

This hearing is one final chance to end their legal war.

As a guest on ‘Late Night,’ Blake Lively’s dress was almost too big for her seat. (Image Credit: NBC)

This time, ‘see you in court’ means literally seeing each other in the courtroom

On Wednesday, February 11, Blake Lively arrived at the US District Court in Manhattan.

She was not alone.

Justin Baldoni also arrived at the courthouse that morning.

We have to acknowledge that the former co-stars who are now at odds in a legal battle were dressed oddly similarly.

Both opted for earth tones, with elements of green and a touch of warm colors, too.

Justin Baldoni arrives to Manhattan federal court on Wednesday morning for behind-closed-doors settlement talks in the Blake Lively "It Ends With Us" civil case.



[image or embed] — Josh Russell (@jrussjruss.bsky.social) February 11, 2026 at 10:48 AM

Maybe they have the same court prep consultants?

(In fact, some of the thumbnails of Baldoni and his wife, Emily, could almost be mistaken for the actor walking side-by-side with Lively — if you didn’t know better, of course)

The Baldonis have been married since 2013.

They share two children.

Clearly, Emily’s goal — doubtless on the advice of Baldoni’s team — is to make a visible show of support for her husband.

On CBS Mornings, Justin Baldoni spoke about his then-upcoming film, ‘It Ends With Us.’ (Image Credit: CBS)

The man who once presented himself as the ultimate ally to women is having what you might call a ‘branding crisis’

Yes, Lively and multiple other actresses from It Ends With Us feel that her husband is a creep and have documented complaints on the subject.

He allegedly made comments on an Isabela Ferrer scene that seemed unprofessional and leering.

Baldoni made a much stronger impression upon Jenny Slate, who expressed her revulsion for him and his alleged feminist facade years ago, in writing, while filming the project.

Emily’s presence is meant to convey that there are women who like the guy.

Well, at least one woman. She even held hands with the guy!

HAPPENING NOW: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni arrive in Manhattan for their closed-door mediation/settlement conference with Judge Sarah Cave. We are outside and learning this could last for three hours or three days! My favorite pool photographer, Curtis Means snapped much… pic.twitter.com/YVTtptjNp7 — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) February 11, 2026

Tongue-in-cheek speculation about Baldoni’s strategy aside, there’s only so much that we know about Wednesday’s hearing.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah L Cave oversees this particular hearing, where Judge Liman will preside over the actual trial.

(The trial begins on May 18, by the way)

Wednesday’s hearing is closed to the public.

That seems wise. There is already enough of a media circus surrounding this legal battle without cameras recording courtroom theatrics.

Smiling, Blake Lively watches the ‘Late Night’ audience’s reaction. (Image Credit: NBC)

Despite mountains of evidence, this trial doesn’t have a certain outcome

This is a complex legal case — one involving allegations of sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, and an smear campaign intended to preemptively discredit Lively just in case she ever came forward.

The public has already seen communications from Baldoni’s team and strategists, which include conversations about how willing

That doesn’t mean that the trial itself will be a slam dunk.

And, of course, we’ll keep you up to date here at The Hollywood Gossip.