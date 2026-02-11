James Van Der Beek Cause of Death: ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Was 48

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

James Van Der Beek — the beloved actor best known for his work on Dawson’s Creek — has passed away.

He was just 48 years old.

James Van der Beek arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Van Der Beek had been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, a fight that he spoke of often in moving social media posts.

News of James’ death comes courtesy of a post from his wife and the mother of his six children, Kimberly Van Der Beek.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time,” she continued.

“Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

One of the most iconic TV stars of the 1990s and early 2000s, Van Der Beek racked up dozens of film and television credits over the course of his career.

But he’s best remembered for his role as Dawson Leery in the beloved coming-of-age drama Dawson’s Creek, which ran for six seasons on the WB.

Early in the show’s run, Van Der Beek made the difficult leap from TV to film stardom with his role in the teen comedy Varsity Blues.

He went on to star in multiple other TV series, including CSI: Cyber and Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.

James shared news of his cancer diagnosis in November of 2024.

James Van Der Beek attends Operation Smile’s 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People at the time, adding:

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Throughout his health battle, Van Der Beek was widely praised for his honesty and candor.

“I was away for treatment, so I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife,” he said in an Instagram video posted in March of last year. “I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed and be there for them. I could not be a provider because I wasn’t working.”

“I was faced with the question, ‘If I am just a too-skinny, weak guy, alone in an apartment with cancer, what am I?’

“I am worthy of God’s love simply because I exist. And if I’m worthy of God’s love, shouldn’t I also be worthy of my own?” he added.

James is survived by his wife, Kimberly, daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.