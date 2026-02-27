Andy Cohen Posts Beautiful Message to Mary Cosby After Death of Her Son

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Andy Cohen has shared an emotional message to Mary Cosby following the death of her son, Robert Cosby Jr.

The 23-year old died on February 23 in Utah after Salt Lake City authorities were alerted to a possible overdose. Truly awful.

During the Thursday episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, meanwhile, the program’s appeared emotional as he spoke about the tragedy.

Andy Cohen attends The Cast Of “Nobody Wants This” Appear On SiriusXM’s ‘Andy Cohen Live’ at SiriusXM Studios on October 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“Before we go, I want to send all my love and heartfelt condolences to Mary Cosby and her family after news broke yesterday about the tragic passing of Mary’s son Robert Jr.,” Cohen said on air, adding:

“This devastatingly sad news is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart breaks for Mary. I will always appreciate getting a small window into the unconditional love between Mary and Robert Jr.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member confirmed the loss of her son earlier this week.

“Mary, you did such a good job,” Cohen continued, before going on to praise the mother and son for opening up about Robert Jr.’s mental health and drug addiction during an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” Mary’s post opened.

“Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Bravo star Mary Cosby, has died at the age of 23. (YouTube)

On season 5 of the Bravo series, the majority of Mary’s storyline revolved around learning of her son’s severe drug addiction, which was brought to light in an emotional scene between parent and child.

“I started doing Xanax with Acid, and then Molly with Xanax,” Robert revealed at the time. “I really like Xanax, so I mix it with everything. Xanax and cocaine. You know the regular 30mg Oxys? I noticed … this was, like, a turning point for me. I was taking 10 at once, and I couldn’t even feel it.”

We have yet to learn of a cause of death.

But most observers presume drug use was involved.

Andy Cohen and Mary Cosby attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The Orpheum Theatre on July 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Cohen went on to commend Mary for doing “such a good job” for opening up about Robert Jr.’s mental health and drug addiction during an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“I know their bravery and their vulnerability in sharing their story has helped and will continue to help countless people who are struggling,” Cohen said. “Rest in peace Robert Jr. and thanks.”

From what we’ve heard, filming on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 has been postponed due to this incident.

Cohen previously shared a message on his Instagram Stories about Robert Jr.’s death, shortly after the news broke.

“Devastatingly sad news out of SLC,” the father of two Cohen wrote. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare. My heart is broken for Mary, and I am sending all my love to her and Robert Sr.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.