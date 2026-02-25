Robert Cosby Jr. Cause of Death: Mary Cosby’s Son Passes Away at 23

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV today.

Robert Cosby Jr. — the son of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby — has passed away.

He was just 23 years old.

Robert Cosby Jr., the son of Bravo star Mary Cosby, has died at the age of 23. (YouTube)

News of Robert’s death comes courtesy of a Salt Lake City Police Department report obtained by TMZ.

A spokesperson tells the outlet they responded Monday night to a call for a “full arrest/medical emergency.”

Robert’s cause of death has not been revealed, but police say they responded to a call for an overdose and found that the victim had already passed away when they arrived.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace,” Mary said in a statement.

“We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

News of Robert’s passing comes just two months after his wife, Alexiana Smokoff, filed for divorce.

Alexiana filed back in November, while Robert was briefly in jail for allegedly violating her restraining order against him.

Robert Cosby Jr. made several appearances on Bravo before his untimely death. (YouTube)

Paperwork obtained by People stipulated that Robert would not be allowed to “harass, intimidate or disturb the peace of the other party, by any means, including electronically commit domestic violence or abuse against the other party or a child, use the other party’s name, likeness, image, or identification to get credit, open an account for service, or obtain a service, cancel or interfere with telephone, utility, or other services used by the other party, cancel, modify, terminate, change the beneficiary.”

He was taken into custody after allegedly violating a temporary pretrial protective order.

“Today Robert Cosby took responsibility for the mistakes he has made and the pain he has caused his ex-wife and her family,” Robert’s attorney Clayton Simms said at the time.

“Robert was slow to recognize that his marriage was over. He continued to make contact with his ex-wife in an effort to reconcile. He now realizes that the relationship is over and he must move on.”

Obviously, details are scarce at the moment, but this is an unspeakable tragedy for one of Bravo’s most beloved families.

Our thoughts go out to Robert’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.