Amy Slaton Undergoes Long-Needed Eye Surgery on ‘1000-lb Sisters’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brace yourselves.

This season of 1000-lb Sisters has seen Amy and Tammy clash without end.

But there are also personal storylines — like Amy’s long-needed eye surgery — that play out on screen.

Meanwhile, she’s also launching her tour.

On the March 3, 2026 episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Amy Slaton undergoes eye surgery. (Image Credit: TLC)

If eye surgery is one of your squicks, this episode might not be for you

A graphic sneak peek clip of next week’s 1000-lb Sisters shows that Amy is undergoing eye surgery.

The clip actually shows the incision into the eye.

In 2015, Amy first shared ah she had ocular toxoplasmosis.

The parasitic eye infection is rare. And she has had it since birth.

Amy is legally blind because of the condition.

'1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Undergoes Surgery to Correct Lazy Eye, on Video https://t.co/uTBfGBIZlM pic.twitter.com/4FXXc2zZ5X — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2026

In the procedure, the doctors operated on both of Amy’s eyes.

Naturally, husband Brian Lovvorn was anxious. (At the time of the filming, he was her fiance.)

Any time that a person is under general anesthesia, there is a risk that they might not wake up.

Fortunately, we know a spoiler: Amy recovered. This surgery took place months ago.

The episode itself will air on March 3. But be warned: it’s not for the faint of heart.

Not holding back, Amy Slaton talks to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

She’s going on tour!

On a considerably less gruesome note, Amy also just announced her upcoming tour.

The “My Bills Are Paid” tour — a name which likely needs no explanation — is coming to multiple locations from now through June.

The five different locations are all in Kentucky and Illinois.

Obviously, fans are expressing their excitement for Amy’s tour, even if some wonder what she’ll be like during a tour.

Others are asking for — or outright demanding — more stops so that more people will get the chance to attend.

Hopefully, this limited tour is just a dry run for something bigger.

Amy has plenty of fans who might cross state lines to see her, but wouldn’t cross time zones to do so.

(She absolutely has fans in other countries, in other hemispheres, but admittedly her touring options may be a little limited.)

Realistically, if this tour goes well, she could make plans for more stops in more states.

From now until June, it’s up to fans within range to show up to display their interest.

On ‘1000-lb Sisters,’ Amy Slaton is tearful as she discusses her wedding party. (Image Credit: TLC)

We’re all hoping for the best for these sisters

Amy has gone through major highs and lows throughout Season 8.

The rift between the Slaton sisters has been painful for everyone.

It has also polarized fans.

Will Tammy launch her own tour?

Or will we one day see the Slatons touring together after fully mending fences?