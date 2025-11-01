Amy Slaton MARRIES Brian Lovvorn in Haunted Halloween Wedding

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A rather unique set of wedding bells rang on Friday night for 1,000-Lb Sisters cast member Amy Slaton.

In news broken by People Magazine, the reality star married Brian Lovelorn at Talbott Tavern, a historic restaurant and inn in Bardstown, Kentucky that some folks believe to be haunted.

As previously reported, the newlyweds just happened to also get engaged inside the padded room of a haunted house.

(TLC)

“My wedding is a dream finally coming true,” Slaton told People after exchanging vows. “I’m getting my happily ever after!”

According to this 38-year old, the wedding was themed “Victorian meets light gray meets dusty blue and white.”

The TLC personality’s handmade artwork was also on display, alongside “moons everywhere,” as Slaton added to the aforementioned outlet:

“I deeply cherished the journey of wedding planning, embracing the art and location hunting, but selecting bridesmaids and groomsmen proved to be a profound challenge.

“Yet I intuitively knew that my extraordinary friend Ollisha [Davis] (Lee Lee) would graciously accept the esteemed honor of being my maid of honor, even before I extended the heartfelt invitation.”

Brian Lovvorn and Amy Slaton show off the latter’s engagement ring on air. (TLC)

Lovvorn popped his major question after just five months of dating — and, instead of a diamond, he presented Slaton with two skeleton hands forming a heart.

Amy finalized her divorce from Michael Halterman in the fall of 2023.

Former high school sweethearts, the ex-spouses share two young sons and were married for about four years… but insiders indicated two years ago that the addition of these kids sadly screwed with their romantic dynamic.

On an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that aired in February 2023, for example, fans were given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the aforementioned toddlers.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Amy Slaton is pictured here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

That was then, however. As for now?

“Getting married means that I’m no longer lonely because I’ve discovered my soulmate, Brian, is my happy place!” Amy went on to People.

“Once you get to know him, you’ll find him to be the sweetest, most caring person you’ll ever have the pleasure of knowing! Not only did he capture my heart, but he also won over my boys and not many men out there will accept a single mom with two energetic boys!”

Slaton and Lovvorn met at a concert in the park… with the former saying the latter was “the one” when he met her sons Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2.

“They just took to him naturally, he just fit perfectly in our family,” Slaton said this summer. “He fits perfectly in the life I’ve always wanted.”

It does seem worth mentioning here Slaton and her now-husband were arrested last summer for drug possession and child endangerment.

Slaton later pleaded guilty to one count and agreed to a probation deal.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

Looking ahead, Amy’s wedding will be featured on an upcoming episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“I’m excited for TLC viewers to see my beautiful bride, and also the cool venue,” Lovvorn said to People, adding this week:

“The next chapter is Amy continuing to do art and hopefully I can start to cover sports while doing some kind of writing. This and, of course, raise the boys the best we can.”