Chuck Potthast Cause of Death: Beloved ’90 Day Fiance’ Personality Was 64

Back in November, Chuck Potthast tragically passed away.

The man himself was not a 90 Day Fiance “star” unto himself. But as father of Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast and father-in-law to Andrei Castravet, his role of the franchise has been indelible.

For years, Chuck recoiled at his family’s fighting yet celebrated being a grandfather.

Now, he has died. He was only 64.

On ’90 Day Fiance’ and spinoffs, Chuck Potthast wanted nothing more than to see his family together and successful. (Image Credit: TLC)

Chuck Potthast has died at 64

On November 23, Elizabeth Potthast took to her Instagram page to reveal that her father has died.

Chuck Potthast reportedly died on November 9.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family,” Libby revealed in her post.

“And,” she grimly acknowledged, “it has left us completely shattered.”

Elizabeth shared: “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives,” Elizabeth wrote of her dearly departed father.

“And,” she continued, they are grappling with how to “move forward without him.”

Libby concluded: “Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Chuck’s cause of death has now been revealed as blunt force trauma from a fall in the shower.

That revelation comes courtesy of documents from the Hillsborough County, Florida Medical Examiner, obtained by TMZ.

Obviously, 90 Day Fiance fans were heartbroken over this news.

Elizabeth wisely deactivated her comments under the post. After all, she knows better than most that some “fans” can be cruel — especially at the most somber, vulnerable moments.

On November 23, 2025, Elizabeth Potthast revealed that her beloved father, Chuck Potthast, had passed away two weeks earlier. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Becky posted her own tribute

However, Elizabeth and Chuck Potthast are not the only members of her family whom 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen over the years.

Alongside Libby and Andrei and her parents, Chuck and her homophobic mom, we also got to know her siblings: Charlie, Becky, and Jenn.

Becky Lichtwerch took to her own Instagram page to share a tribute to her late father.

“Two weeks ago on this day,” her post began, “my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand.”

Becky wrote: “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”

The Potthast family was polarizing — intentionally so, at times, to meet the demands of reality television.

90 Day Fiance fans had their favorites and least favorites.

Most, however, were big fans of Chuck.

He was a man who knew how to play along with the joke, he rearranged his whole life when his daughter’s reality TV career took off, and more than anything else, he loved his family.

This is a devastating loss. It is also a surprise, as Chuck was only 64.

’90 Day Fiance’ and spinoffs often saw Chuck Potthast playing family peacemaker. Or trying to. (Image Credit: TLC)

In 2016, Chuck waged a cancer battle — but was cancer-free by 2017.

This past summer, Chuck underwent surgery to remove a mass that he feared was a tumor. Fortunately, it was an unusually large kidney stone.

In September, Chuck went under the knife to fix hernias that had stemmed from past surgeries. At the time, he reported that all was well.

Followers have not seen an update from the late reality TV personality since October 3, more than a month before his death.

Our hearts go out to the entire Potthast family at this time.