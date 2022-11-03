Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet DELIGHT Chuck with Pregnancy Announcement!

For a while, Andrei Castravet’s screwed up green card interview was all that the couple could think about.

Will he be deported? Is someone in Elizabeth Potthast’s own family trying to ruin his life?

Then, on last weekend’s episode, they discovered that Libby is pregnant. At first, they told no one.

But on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, it’s time to tell Chuck!

Elizabeth Potthast told producers about her pregnancy before she told her family.

(Or, if she didn’t, then she and Andrei did a decent job of hiding it)

Instead, they went to a clinic to get a preliminary checkup, but initially planned to wait to share the news until later. That is conventional wisdom for pregnancies, for multiple reasons.

Being pregnant does not magically make Andrei’s immigration status limbo go away.

He could receive his 10-year green card in the mail any day. Or, he might receive notice that he’s in a deportation process. If so, he would have 30 days to leave the country.

That is an extremely stressful situation. And Andrei may be powerless to take action. But while the pregnancy news changes nothing in that regard, it sure is giving this couple a reason to smile.

We do not know how much time passed between Libby and Andrei sharing that news with cameras and this moment.

But, E! News reports that Season 7, Episode 11 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will show the pair revealing the pregnancy.

The lucky recipient of the news is arguably fans’ favorite member of the Potthast family: Chuck.

So, on the November 6 episode, Libby and Andrei, their daughter Ellie, and both grandfathers are at the Grand Canyon.

Chuck is Elizabeth’s father. Stefan is Andrei’s dad.

But this visit to the massive natural wonder in Arizona is about more than taking in a marvel of geology.

Elizabeth and Andrei stand relatively close to the edge (don’t worry; this is not a true crime story, and there are guardrails).

There, they whip out white poster boards with text across them.

One reads “We are expecting a baby” in English. The other says the same, but in Romanian, for Stefan’s benefit.

“What?! Are you serious? Oh my gosh,” Chuck responds excitedly.

“Oh wow, and here I thought we were just coming to see the Grand Canyon,” he adds.

Look, maybe they really didn’t tell him, or maybe they let him know before filming the news. His happiness is genuine either way.

“It was totally unexpected,” Chuck gushes to the camera during the November 6 episode.

“While I was filming it, my knees were getting weak,” he admits.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Chuck expresses. “I was just overwhelmed with joy.”

“I’ve been asking her for months and months and months, ‘Hey, what’s the plans for a new family?'” Chuck notes.

“So they played it good,” he admits. “They got me really good.”

Elizabeth then shares that only medical professionals knew before her and Andrei’s respective fathers. As we know, the cast seldom acknowledges producers on camera. That’s just how most reality shows work.

Libby shares the pregnancy announcement on social media, allowing the proverbial cat out of the bag.

Obviously, Chuck is worried about other family members getting FOMO … or even downright resenting how the news is dropping.

Meanwhile, we can spoil one thing: Libby had baby #2. Honoring their apparent commitment to old-timey names, Eleanor’s little brother received the name “Winston.”