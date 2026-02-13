Bunnie Xo Recalls ‘Horrific’ Suicidal Ideation Caused By Ozempic

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bunnie Xo and her husband have both committed to living healthier lifestyles in recent years.

Jelly Roll has lost hundreds of pounds, and Bunnie has joined him on the diet train.

Like millions of other Americans who are looking to shed a few pounds, Bunnie experimented with GLP-1 medications — but it seems that she won’t be going down that road again.

US singer Jelly Roll (L) and Bunnie Xo arrive for the 59th Academy of Country Music awards (ACM) at Ford Center in The Star in Frisco, Texas, May 16, 2024. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

In a new interview with People, Bunnie explained that the controversial weight loss and diabetes drug made her deeply depressed.

“That was one of the darkest times of my life and it was scary,” she told the magazine while promoting her upcoming memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, set for release on February 17.

“I prided myself on the fact that I only had anxiety. I never had depression. So when you get slammed with suicidal ideation and visions and just, oh, it was horrific,” she continued, adding:

“You want to have anxiety because you want to be scared to die. You don’t want to have depression because you literally don’t care if you want to die. So yeah, it was really dark.”

Bunnie XO attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s a little weird to pride yourself on not being depressed or to talk about chronic anxiety like it’s a good thing, but we think we get what Xo was trying to say.

Bunnie says things got so bad that she experienced suicidal ideation for the first time in her life.

“Honestly, I just went through a bout of suicidal ideation from using a GLP-1, which, I really think people need to talk more about this. I just told them, I said, ‘I haven’t had suicidal ideation like this since 2020.’ That’s how bad it was.”

“I’m good now,” but admitted, “December was a rough month, let me tell you.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

“I wish I could be part of the cool crowd and be skinny and freaking not have a care in the world,” she explained.

“I just want people to know you’re not alone. Everybody goes through ups and downs and you are worth staying here. Please stay. Everybody, please stay because you’re here for a reason and you’re going through this, but do not make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion because it will go away.”

Bunnie has spoken candidly about her troubled past on numerous occasions, and her honesty is one of the things fans love best about her.

And we’re sure they’ll appreciate her openness about her troubles with Ozempic.