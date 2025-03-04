Vanna White: Meet Her Super Hot Son!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Have you seen the son of Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White? You want to, trust us.

The incomparable Vanna White has entertained generations of Wheel of Fortune viewers.

While fans know that she’s a television icon and has turned her fame into a true fortune, most did not know about her son.

Vanna’s boy is 30 years old. He’s also alarmingly hot.

Vanna White attends the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Have you seen Vanna White’s smokeshow of a son?

In December of 2024, Vanna White shared a video on Instagram. It was, ostensibly, a cooking video.

“In celebration of Fabulous Food Week, Nikko and I are whipping up Uncle Roy’s Chicken,” she wrote in the caption. “YUM!”

However, the part of the video that whet viewers’ appetites most wasn’t the food — but Vanna’s 30-year-old son, Nikko Santo Pietro. And it’s not difficult to see why.

The 67-year-old Wheel of Fortune star and television icon stood in her kitchen alongside her 30-year-old son.

“I’m not a good cook,” she confessed during the video, while her son peeled a ginger root and chopped onions in a very tight shirt.

“But fortunately my son, Nikko, is,” Vanna continued. “So he’s going to make one of my favorite dishes. We call it Uncle Roy’s Chicken.”

Vanna White attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Private Residence on June 2, 2018. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

“Vanna where have you been hiding Nikko? He’s GORGEOUS,” asked and praised one commenter on Instagram.

“Is son on the menu too errr I mean great video!!” joked another commenter. Remember, just because your comment is relatable doesn’t mean that it’s appropriate to write under a guy’s mom’s post.

Another brought Vanna White’s claim to fame into it, quipping: “My next three letters are H-O-T!”

Vanna White attends the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 01, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

Sometimes, famously beautiful people have outrageously hot adult children. That’s because they have high odds of winning the genetic lottery, and then grow up with the advantages of a wealthy upbringing.

However, as you can see, some of these comments were more tasteful and sensitive than others.

Telling someone that her 30-year-old son is very handsome is totally appropriate. The “Who’s hotter … Vanna or Nikko?” comment seems like it belongs somewhere other than Vanna’s own Instagram comments. C’mon, folks. A little decorum, please.

“Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White walks onstage as she is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He’s not her only child, by the way

Vanna and her ex, George Pietro, also share 27-year-old daughter Gigi.

As for Nikko, he’s actually a real estate agent at The Agency, which is Mauricio Umansky’s company. It’s a small world, it seems.

He’s also a major hottie. His mom was already a household name when he was born in the ’90s, so he’s probably aware of just how many eyes are on him after their little mother-son cooking show.