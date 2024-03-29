Vanna White Married: Is She Ready To Settle Down With Longtime Boyfriend?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Vanna White is reportedly ready to be married again!

Even though Pat Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in 2023, legendary presenter Vanna White signed on to continue her contract.

She is a philanthropist and an American icon.

Now, a new report says that she is ready to become a wife again. This will be a first for her since 2002.

Vanna White and John Donaldson attend the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 01, 2019. (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball)

Are wedding bells on the horizon for Vanna White and John Donaldson?

Vanna White had been in a relationship with John Donaldson since 2012.

The television personality and the real estate developer met through mutual friends.

Vanna has had one husband and two other engagements — one ending in a breakup, the other ending in her fiance’s death. Her current relationship has lasted about as long as her erstwhile marriage.

Vanna White attends the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai annual luncheon at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on November 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

According to a report by Closer, Vanna White may soon be married to John Donaldson.

“John’s always wanted to make it official, but Vanna was hesitant,” an inside source — apparently a friend of Vanna’s — dished.

The insider explained that the hesitation came “only because she didn’t feel it was necessary to marry again.”

Vanna White and John Donaldson attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS on May 10, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

Now, the time is right for Vanna White to be married

“Things change though,” the source then reasoned when it comes to the Wheel of Fortune co-host’s attitude.

The insider reported that “Vanna just feels like the timing is right.”

It is no secret that Vanna enjoys warm weather and travel. According to the report, she and John Donaldson share this passion — and intend to hold their nuptials in a small ceremony in Hawaii.

Vanna White attends the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In 1994 and in 1997, Vanna White and then-husband George Santo Pietro welcomed their two children — a son and a daughter. It is possible that the pair, both adults, could be in attendance.

“It might just be Vanna and John, a justice of the peace, and whoever happens to be on the beach,” suggested the inside course.

The insider then emphasized that, the way that Vanna and John see it, “This wedding is all about the two of them.” That’s not wrong. If Vanna White wants to be married again, it’s her business and that of her intended.