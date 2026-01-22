Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Scores Most Nominations of All Time!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2026 Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning.

And while many expected One Battle After Another to lead the pack after winning big at the Golden Globes, instead, Sinners has scored the most nominations with 16.

Not only is Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying vampire epic the most-nominated film of the year, but it now holds the record for most nominations of all time, beating out 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic, and 2016’s La La Land.

In second place comes OBAA with 13 nods.

Many prognosticators believe that Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about the toll of political activism is still the most likely Best Picture winner.

One Battle took home top prizes at most of the critics’ award shows, and the shooting death of Renee Good and subsequent ICE protests in Minneapolis have lent a topical quality to the film that might resonate with voters.

Other films that stand to win big on Oscar night include Marty Supreme, Hamnet, and Frankenstein, which are all represented in multiple major categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners



The Academy Awards will air at 7 pm on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.