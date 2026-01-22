 Skip to Content
Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Scores Most Nominations of All Time!

Tyler Johnson

Jan 22, 2026

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2026 Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning.

And while many expected One Battle After Another to lead the pack after winning big at the Golden Globes, instead, Sinners has scored the most nominations with 16.

Not only is Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying vampire epic the most-nominated film of the year, but it now holds the record for most nominations of all time, beating out 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic, and 2016’s La La Land.

Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell attend the Warner Bros Pictures "Sinners" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City.
Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell attend the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

In second place comes OBAA with 13 nods.

Many prognosticators believe that Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about the toll of political activism is still the most likely Best Picture winner.

One Battle took home top prizes at most of the critics’ award shows, and the shooting death of Renee Good and subsequent ICE protests in Minneapolis have lent a topical quality to the film that might resonate with voters.

Other films that stand to win big on Oscar night include Marty Supreme, Hamnet, and Frankenstein, which are all represented in multiple major categories.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn attend the "One Battle After Another" Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England.
Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn attend the “One Battle After Another” Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Jacob Elordi attends the Australian premiere of "The Narrow Road To The Deep North" at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on April 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.
Jacob Elordi attends the Australian premiere of “The Narrow Road To The Deep North” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on April 07, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of Best Picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of Best Picture for “Nomadland,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Production Design

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

The Academy Awards will air at 7 pm on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.