Oscar Nominations 2026: ‘Sinners’ Scores Most Nominations of All Time!

The 2026 Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning.
And while many expected One Battle After Another to lead the pack after winning big at the Golden Globes, instead, Sinners has scored the most nominations with 16.
Not only is Ryan Coogler’s genre-defying vampire epic the most-nominated film of the year, but it now holds the record for most nominations of all time, beating out 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic, and 2016’s La La Land.
In second place comes OBAA with 13 nods.
Many prognosticators believe that Paul Thomas Anderson’s film about the toll of political activism is still the most likely Best Picture winner.
One Battle took home top prizes at most of the critics’ award shows, and the shooting death of Renee Good and subsequent ICE protests in Minneapolis have lent a topical quality to the film that might resonate with voters.
Other films that stand to win big on Oscar night include Marty Supreme, Hamnet, and Frankenstein, which are all represented in multiple major categories.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Academy Awards will air at 7 pm on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.