Barron Trump Rescued Female Friend From ‘Getting Beat Up’: Report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Insiders say Barron Trump generally prefers to keep a low profile (no easy feat when you’re 6’9″, and your dad is the most controversial person on the planet).

But he’s at the center of an unexpected story this week after the world learned of a heroic action he performed on behalf of a female friend.

The news came to light during the criminal trial of a London man named Matvei Rumiantsev.

Barron Trump arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

It seems that Barron is friends with Rumiantsev’s former girlfriend.

And last year, Barron and the girlfriend — who has not been identified for legal reasons — were on a long-distance video call when Rumiantsev allegedly began to assault her.

That’s when Barron contacted London police, who rushed to his friend’s assistance.

The incident took place several months ago, but Barron’s role was just made public in a London courtroom on Wednesday.

“I’m calling from the US, I just got a call from a girl… she’s getting beat up,” Barron said, according to a transcript obtained by CNN.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) arrives for an election night event alongside former US First Lady Melania Trump and his son Barron Trump at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

“This was happening about eight minutes ago. I just figured out how to, how to call someone. It’s really an emergency.”

Speaking with a British newspaper, the unidentified alleged victim went so far as to claim that Barron saved her life.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she said, according to a report in British newspaper Metro.

No one from the Trump family or administration has spoken publicly about this week’s revelation.

Former first lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump look on as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Barron last made headlines around this time last year, when he towered over just about everyone at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The 19-year-old is currently a student at New York University.

Other students say he’s social but tries his best to avoid the spotlight.

Which really can’t be easy, given his circumstances.