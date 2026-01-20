Usha Vance, Wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, Pregnant With Fourth Child

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been a hectic day in the White House.

Just minutes after President Donald Trump wrapped up his 90-minute surprise appearance at the daily press briefing, his vice president revealed a surprise of his own.

On their Instagram pages, J.D. and Usha Vance announced moments ago that she is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy,” the couple revealed.

“Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The couple went on to thank the military doctors who have treated Usha during the early months of her pregnancy.

“During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children,” they wrote.

US Senator from Ohio and 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and his wife Usha Vance stand on stage on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vances currently have two sons and one daughter, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Today’s news coincides with the first anniversary of Vance’s swearing in as vice president.

The Ohio native — who has become a wildly contentious figure in his first year on the job — usually keeps a pretty tight lid on his private life.

He is open, however, about certain aspects of his domestic situation, such as the fact that he is a recent convert to Catholicism, while his wife is a practicing Hindu.

US Vice President JD Vance stands with his wife Usha Vance as they take part in a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau, southern Germany, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance became a Catholic in 2019, and he has publicly clashed with both popes who have served in the years since.

Vance has made numerous headlines in recent weeks due to his unquestioning defense of the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good, a 37-year-old Minnesota mother.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for breaking windows at the Vances’ Ohio home, but the family was not inside at the time, and no one was injured.

Our congratulations go out to Usha and J.D. during this exciting time.



