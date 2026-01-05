J.D. Vance: Secret Service Arrest Man After Incident at Vice President’s Ohio Home

Reading Time: 2 minutes

If you were hoping that the growing trend of politically motivated violence and vandalism would remain in 2025, we’re afraid we have some bad news.

In an incident that’s disturbingly similar (though not as severe) as last year’s attack on the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, police and Secret Service agents arrested a man on the property of Vice President JD Vance early Monday morning.

Cincinnati police and federal agents reportedly arrived at the Ohio residence after receiving calls that a man was trespassing and breaking windows.

Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

According to an initial police report obtained by a Cincinnati NBC affiliate, the suspect was observed “causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

The incident reportedly took place just after midnight on Monday night.

It’s unclear if the suspect had any intention of gaining entry to the residence.

Vance was not on the property at the time of the arrest, but it may have been a close call:

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) listens to a speaker during a campaign rally at 2300 Arena on August 6, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Insiders say the vice president was in Cincinnati as recently as Sunday afternoon.

Vance has not yet spoken publicly about the incident.

All of the vice president’s most recent tweets pertain instead to President Trump’s controversial decision to detain Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is set to be arraigned in a New York City courtroom on Monday.

“The president offered multiple off ramps, but was very clear throughout this process: the drug trafficking must stop, and the stolen oil must be returned to the United States,” Vance wrote in one post, adding:

Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks with media at the airport before he departs on September 14, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

“Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says.”

It’s unclear if the alleged crimes at the vice president’s property were in any way motivated by his views or recent messaging.

Whatever the case, the incident is just the latest in a long line of attacks against prominent figures in the world of American politics.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.