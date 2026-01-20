Timothy Busfield Charges Disputed by Witness, Police Audio

Reading Time: 4 minutes

This already upsetting case has taken some distressing turns.

Timothy Busfield is accused of sexual abuse of two child actors who worked on The Cleaning Lady.

But hitches in the case include a witness in his defense — and contradictory statements from the alleged victims.

To top it all off, Busfield’s stepson has something to add.

Timothy Busfield attends the New York Premiere of ABC’s “For Life” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on February 05, 2020. (Photo Credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

This case keeps looking more complex as we learn more

Last week, actor Timothy Busfield surrendered to police in Albuquerque.

The mother of two child actors alleged that he sexually abused them both on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

He is facing two charges of criminal sexual contact with a minor. He is also facing one count of child abuse.

However, a witness from the show’s crew has come forward to suggest that the mother in question has an alleged motive.

Additionally, investigators’ initial investigation obtained audio recordings of the alleged victims denying that any inappropriate touching took place.

In this handout photo provided by the Albuquerque Police Department, director and actor Timothy Busfield is seen in a police booking photo after turning himself in to police in January 2026. (Photo Credit: Albuquerque Police Department via Getty Images)

TMZ obtained court documents featuring statements from veteran Hollywood security guard Christopher Ford.

According to these records, Ford attended a lunch during The Cleaning Lady Season 3 in early spring 2024 in which the mother of the two boys was present.

At the time, it was unclear whether the child actors would return to the show.

Ford shared that the woman became frustrated, vowing to “get Timothy Busfield” and to “have his ass” if her sons were not rehired.

This, he said, came before any complaint filing. And, sure enough, Busfield ended up replacing the actors with another child actor who had auditioned.

Actor Timothy Busfield attends the premiere of “The Infidel” during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival at Village East Cinemas on April 25, 2010. (Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

When was the opportunity for the alleged crimes?

According to Ford, parents of child actors were always present on the set when their children were working.

He described the father encouraging his sons to hug people on set.

Ford never witnessed Busfield alone with any children. (Though, to be clear, it would be contradictory if he had)

He explained that there was “no realistic opportunity” on the set for alone time.

Instead, Ford detailed, child actors interacted with Busfield in open areas of the set with plenty of other adults around.

Executive Producer Timothy Busfield speaks onstage during the ‘Secrets and Lies’ panel at the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2015. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Then there is the police recording that TMZ obtained featuring investigating officers speaking to the boys in November 2024.

Both child actors confirmed that they knew that no one could “touch your private areas.”

Both then told investigators that Busfield had never touched them inappropriately. This sounded like a categorical denial.

However, their mother sent them to see a counselor.

It is unclear if prosecutors are going to present a claim that the boys only recovered memories of sexual abuse in therapy. Given how notorious “recovered memories” are, perhaps the argument is that the boys were allegedly afraid to come forward before counseling.

Actress Melissa Gilbert her husband actor Timothy Busfield pose during a photocall for the Golden Nymph Awards ceremony on June 20, 2023. (Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

His stepson is an outspoken character witness

Melissa Gilbert has two adult sons, and shares 30-year-old Michael Boxleitner with ex-husband Bruce Boxleitner.

People obtained a look at a character letter that Michael penned in the defense of Busfield, who became his stepfather when he was 15.

He gushed about what sort of person Busfield is, declaring the man to be “my hero.”

He said that he’d “shown up for me as a father more” than his biological father.

Michael praised: “He is kind, thoughtful, and carries himself with a stalwart integrity all of us could only ever hope to match.”

Actor Timothy Busfield attends ABC’s Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Truth be told, when it comes to CSA allegations, character witnesses do not mean much about guilt.

When your home is burglarized, you don’t line up everyone whose home remained untouched to declare the burglar innocent.

So whether we’re talking about a high powered Hollywood predator or a date rapist, other people liking and trusting them doesn’t really mean anything.

We should keep in mind that Busfield has multiple allegations of misconduct, going back decades.

However, all of these other allegations were of inappropriate contact with adult women or teenage girls. Absolutely not okay if true, but very different from the charges that he’s facing at present.

If this makes it to trial, the prosecution may find it challenging to explain several key aspects of the case.