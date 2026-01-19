Brooklyn Beckham Blasts His Parents In Shocking Instagram Post: ‘I Do Not Want to …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shots fired!

The feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has been escalating for months, but for the most part, the conflict has taken place behind closed doors.

That all changed today when Brooklyn took to Instagram to make his feelings about his parents perfectly clear.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed,” Brooklyn began his Instagram Stories post, which continued across multiple slides.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

As you’re probably aware, the problems seem to stem from Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola Peltz, whom his parents have never fully accepted.

Brooklyn went on to allege that his parents attempted to sabotage his wedding and pressured him to sign away his rights to the family name:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

“My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” he wrote.

“Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children.”

Brooklyn went on to claim that his parents have attempted to break up his relationship, and that they recently refused to see him and Nicola during the couple’s trip to London.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one,” he wrote.

“My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable,” he continued, adding:

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad’s birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him.

“He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.”

Brooklyn concluded by blasting his parents for being obsessed with their brand and public image:

“My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first,” he wrote, adding:

“Family ‘love; is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations.

“We’ve gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show ‘our perfect family. But the one time my wife asked for my mum’s support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused.”

Needless to say, Brooklyn seems to have had it with his parents’ behavior. David and Victoria have not yet addressed his allegations publicly, but this is the sort of commentary that pretty much demands some sort of response.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.