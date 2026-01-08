Spencer Pratt Announces Run for Los Angeles Mayor. No, Really!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Folks, this is not a drill.

It’s not a joke.

It’s not any kind of prank.

Spencer Pratt is running to be the next Mayor of Los Angeles, California.

Spencer Pratt attends the Amazon MGM Studios “The Accountant 2” premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on April 16, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The former reality star, best known for his marriage to Heidi Montag and their roles on MTV’s The Hills, confirmed his candidacy one year after destructive wildfires destroyed his home in Pacific Palisades.

Pratt has long been an outspoken critic of how authorities handled this disaster at the time.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken,” Pratt told a small crowd of fire survivors at a rally marking the one-year anniversary of the disaster on Wednesday.

“It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and ash.”

Heidi Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt arrive for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pratt has never run for office. But plenty of residents are upset over the handling of the Palisades fire, which killed 12 people and burned more than 6,800 homes.

Former Los Angeles schools Superintendent Austin Beutner, who is running against current Mayor Katen Bass, has also attacked the mayor’s performance on the fire… saying she has not accepted responsibility for the city’s failures.

Federal authorities have said over the past several months that the Palisades fire appeared to have been sparked by embers from a January 1, 2025 fire that had smoldered for days after Los Angeles city firefighters had declared it extinguished.

Via numerous social media posts, Pratt has argued that the city and state could have done so much more to prevent this tragedy.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Host Party in Beverly Center at Lucky Strike Beverly Hills at Beverly Center Lucky Strike on March 22, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Beverly Center)

“We’re going to expose the system. We’re going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light,” Pratt said to a crowd of hundreds yesterday, many of whom cheered.

Pratt actually grew up in Pacific Palisades.

The aforementioned fire destroyed the $2.5 million, three-bedroom home where he and his had lived since 2017, along with a residence belonging to his parents.

Ever since, his emotional and often viral posts have actually made a difference. They’ve helped prompt two Republican senators to start an investigation into the fires in October and “Spencer for Governor” T-shirts have been on sale for months on his website… perhaps as a way to help him make some much-needed money.

This week, Doug Herman, a spokesman for Ms. Bass’s campaign, actually issued a statement in response to Pratt’s candidacy.

“It’s no shock that in advance of his imminent book release, a reality TV ‘villain’ who once staged a fake divorce to boost ratings and spent the last summer spewing post-fire misinformation and disinformation to pump up his social media following, would now announce he’s running for mayor,” Herman said.