Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag: We’re Poor! Keep Giving Us Money!

As documented last week, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are homeless.

The former reality stars were among the MANY people who lost their residence in the raging Los Angeles wildfires, which are still impacting the region in a horrifying way.

The natural disaster has engulfed thousands of acres of land and led to at least 25 deaths.

Numerous residents, including The Hills alums, evacuated the city limits following governmental orders.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt attend Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Pratt and Montag left the area with their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 2, and only a few personal effects.

After losing most of their belongings, a pair of TikTok followers created a GoFundMe campaign on Pratt and Montag’s behalf.

Since then, donations to the couple has surpassed $134,000… which has raised a few eyebrows from those who are thinking:

Come on, do a pair of celebrities really need this much money from strangers? Aren’t there others who are more deserving????

Spencer Pratt, Ryker Pratt, Gunner Pratt, and Heidi Montag attend Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, The Greatest Show On Earth VIP Event at Crypto.com Arena on August 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

“We’re very used to negative things, so it’s pretty standard,” Pratt told Us Weekly in response to the critics.

“If people want to send their own money to whoever they want, it’s the equivalent to buying a celebrity’s merch, buying their movie tickets.

“People can do whatever they want with their own money and, thank God, there’s people who want to support and send us whatever.”

Back in the day, Pratt and Montag were sort of A-List names within the celebrity gossip world.

They were on a highly-rated reality show and seemed to have mastered the art of making headlines.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

Added Pratt in this interview:

“Nobody’s required to, and it’s not a tax. People can say whatever they want and they’re entitled to their opinion. But, all the people that are messaging, they’re asking to send money, they’re asking to do the Amazon wishlist. … These are their choices.”

Spencer says he and his wife are “thankful” the GoFundMe was set up.

They didn’t ask for it, however.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Pratt attend BuzzFeed News Presents “The Hills” at PROFILE by BuzzFeed News on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Buzzfeed News)

“Nobody thought we were rich celebrities until three days ago and it’s getting frustrating. Like if you Google ‘Spencer,’ it literally [says] ‘Broke, no net worth,’” Pratt said last Wednesday.

“My net worth on that site that you search for the last 15 years … has been $1,000. So now our house burns down, my parents’ house burns down [and] now we’re rich celebrities, which is infuriating because the media, respectfully, has never called us celebrities [and] never called us rich.”

Eff the “haters” and “trolls,” Pratt basically concluded.

“It’s this weird disconnect that we’re getting grouped in with actual rich celebrities, which it’s great if we were … but we’re not, people know that.”