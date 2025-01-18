Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag: We’re Poor! Keep Giving Us Money!

As documented last week, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are homeless.
The former reality stars were among the MANY people who lost their residence in the raging Los Angeles wildfires, which are still impacting the region in a horrifying way.
The natural disaster has engulfed thousands of acres of land and led to at least 25 deaths.
Numerous residents, including The Hills alums, evacuated the city limits following governmental orders.
Pratt and Montag left the area with their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 2, and only a few personal effects.
After losing most of their belongings, a pair of TikTok followers created a GoFundMe campaign on Pratt and Montag’s behalf.
Since then, donations to the couple has surpassed $134,000… which has raised a few eyebrows from those who are thinking:
Come on, do a pair of celebrities really need this much money from strangers? Aren’t there others who are more deserving????
“We’re very used to negative things, so it’s pretty standard,” Pratt told Us Weekly in response to the critics.
“If people want to send their own money to whoever they want, it’s the equivalent to buying a celebrity’s merch, buying their movie tickets.
“People can do whatever they want with their own money and, thank God, there’s people who want to support and send us whatever.”
Back in the day, Pratt and Montag were sort of A-List names within the celebrity gossip world.
They were on a highly-rated reality show and seemed to have mastered the art of making headlines.
Added Pratt in this interview:
“Nobody’s required to, and it’s not a tax. People can say whatever they want and they’re entitled to their opinion. But, all the people that are messaging, they’re asking to send money, they’re asking to do the Amazon wishlist. … These are their choices.”
Spencer says he and his wife are “thankful” the GoFundMe was set up.
They didn’t ask for it, however.
“Nobody thought we were rich celebrities until three days ago and it’s getting frustrating. Like if you Google ‘Spencer,’ it literally [says] ‘Broke, no net worth,’” Pratt said last Wednesday.
“My net worth on that site that you search for the last 15 years … has been $1,000. So now our house burns down, my parents’ house burns down [and] now we’re rich celebrities, which is infuriating because the media, respectfully, has never called us celebrities [and] never called us rich.”
Eff the “haters” and “trolls,” Pratt basically concluded.
“It’s this weird disconnect that we’re getting grouped in with actual rich celebrities, which it’s great if we were … but we’re not, people know that.”