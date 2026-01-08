Jenelle Evans & Kailyn Lowry Reignite ‘Teen Mom 2’ War (Again)

Reading Time: 4 minutes

2026 is starting off with a Teen Mom 2 feud in the very first week.

First, Kailyn Lowry made a small jab at — to be blunt — her most widely reviled former castmate.

Jenelle Evans hit back in an ongoing rant, threatening to launch her own successful podcast despite past failures.

The ranting went on for more than 24 hours. Let’s take a look at this mess.

Jenelle Evans is on the phone in this Teen Mom scene. (MTV)

Technically, this round of feuding began with Kail

On Tuesday, January 6, two Teen Mom 2 alums reignited an age-old feud.

This all started the previously week, with The Ashley‘s rundown of Teen Mom events — including Kail taking the stage during Matt Mathews’ comedy show and taking a jab at Jenelle.

(We here at THG know exactly what it’s like to accidentally become part of a reality TV squabble simply by covering it)

Specifically, Kailyn asked a member of the audience who her favorite Teen Mom star was. The answer, she said, was Kail — out of politeness or earnestness, we’ll never know.

As a reply, she quipped: “Me? Thank God it’s not Briana, obviously! Or Jenelle! Oh, f–k.”

In the mind of Jenelle Evans, callouts over her behavior and personality are really just cases of people name-dropping her for attention. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Jenelle learned about this and promptly went off.

Taking to both Facebook and to the revenge porn deepfake generator previously known as Twitter, she

“Kail has to mention me and Bri at some point in her ‘live shows’ …because how else would she get views,” she tweeted.

Did name-dropping Jenelle provide some sort of boost for Kail? Jenelle seems to think so.

“But move over Kail my podcast and network is next,” Jenelle then threatened in a tweet just one minute later.

Oh no! Jenelle Evans is threatening to achieve podcasting success. What if this time is different from all of the other times that she’s tried? (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘My podcast and network is next’

As Teen Mom fans may recall, Jenelle Evans has threatened to have success in the podcasting arena a couple of times already.

This has yet to manifest in reality.

Kailyn, who has three podcasts and runs a podcasting network that features other creators, could not help but react.

“I just peed from laughing so hard,” Kail admitted in the comments under Jenelle’s Facebook post.

“I have a huge team behind me with this podcast. Just wait, another hobby of mine I’m turning into a passion like I do with everything else in my life,” Jenelle announced as if to quash all doubts. (Ma’am, please be serious)

Over 24 hours after her first complaint, Jenelle Evans continued to tweet bitterly about Kail. (Image Credit: Twitter)

The bitter ranting continued into Wednesday, January 7.

First, she complained about a time that Kailyn had put out a s–t-list that mentioned Jenelle. It was ill-timed, as her mother had just had a stroke (though Kail did not know this at the time).

Then, she accused Kail of “clout-chasing” alongside her own sister and Farrah Abraham. That’s an unpleasant walk down memory lane!

Jenelle went on to gloat: ““I feel bad for these girls. Imagine being so insecure you bring me up every few months.”

She went on to claim: “I’m literally running laps in their heads at this point.”

A tearful Kailyn Lowry speaks on her podcast abut how she wants better for her children than what she feels as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘You’re not about to come on these f–king apps and try to clown me’

“Obviously by now I’ve already seen Jenelle throwing shots,” Kail told her fans and followers.

“I honestly don’t give a f–k,” she expressed.

Kailyn then warned: “You’re not about to come on these f–king apps and try to clown me, Jenelle.”

For the record, Jenelle would look like less of a clown if she achieved success rather than merely vowing to do so out of revenge, or whatever’s going on here.

And Kailyn really, truly, doesn’t need to name-drop her most reviled former castmate in order to achieve success. That message is as important for her as it is for Jenelle.