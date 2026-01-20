Rebecca Loos, Alleged Ex-Mistress of David Beckham, Showers Brooklyn Beckham with Support

Reading Time: 3 minutes

This week, the dam finally broke.

Brooklyn Beckham exposed his family’s behavior that has driven him to no longer want reconciliation with his famous parents.

A couple of decades back, his father made headlines over an accused affair with his personal assistant.

Now, that alleged mistress is weighing in — and throwing her support behind Brooklyn.

Rebecca Loos attends the Ron Brugal Salsa contest at La Riviera Club on July 11, 2004. (Photo Credit: Carlos Alvarez /Getty Images)

‘Team Brooklyn’ is growing as people read what he has to say

Rebecca Loos is siding with Brooklyn Beckham.

Under a recent Instagram post, a now-no-longer-visible comment from a fan encouraged the yoga teacher to check out Brooklyn’s most recent posts.

Clearly, she looked into the 26-year-old’s series of Story posts from Monday, January 19, in which he detailed his many reasons for breaking free from his parents’ control.

“So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!!” Rebecca wrote encouragingly.

“I have felt so bad for his poor wife,” she then expressed, “knowing too well what they can be like!”

This light mode screenshot captures Rebecca Loos’ reply to a fan’s comment. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Commenters quickly showered Rebecca with encouragement.

Some highlighted how she and Brooklyn strangely have more in common than some might have imagined.

Several appraised that she must feel a degree of vindication.

When one commenter called Brooklyn’s words a “fascinating admission,” Rebecca responded.

“The truth always comes out,” she expressed.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vogue)

Who is she, again?

In July 2003, David and Victoria Beckham had only been married for a few years.

When David began playing for Real Madrid, a sports team (David achieved a uprising amount of fame in Europe as a soccer player), Victoria remained home in England with their young sons.

Rebecca became his personal assistant at that time.

In April 2004, she publicly claimed to have had an affair with the athlete.

The fallout was intense.

In his Instagram Story, Brooklyn Beckham described his mother hijacking his wedding — specifically, his first dance with his wife. This unforgivable act was, he says, just one of many. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Whether Rebecca’s claims were true or not, the Beckhams’ response was immediate: damage control.

Like other famous families, they circled the wagons.

Rebecca was able to make a series of reality TV appearances over the years as a result.

However, David never confirmed her claims.

There are those who believe that she concocted the story — as revenge against an employer, or perhaps simply while angling for fame.

Rebecca Loos leaves the Edinburgh International Conference Center after her “Chequebook Vs Notebook” debate on August 28, 2004. (Photo Credit: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

Is this vindication?

We wouldn’t say that Brooklyn’s litany of understandable grievances against his parents are direct vindication of Rebecca.

However, he feels that he and his wife, Nicola, have spent years as the targets of a powerful PR machine.

Some liken Victoria and David to being the UK’s other royal family. The degree to which the country’s already notorious tabloids will go in order to sanitize reports on them appears to match.

(As we mentioned in our earlier reporting, people — in the US especially — are praising Brooklyn and comparing him positively to Prince Harry)

It seems likely that Rebecca, like Brooklyn, feels that she had little chance to get her side of things public against a PR behemoth. In that since, yes, this might feel pretty darn vindicating.