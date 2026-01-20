Jason Kelce’s Non-Alcoholic Beer Claims Resurface Amid Rumors About Taylor …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a Swiftie, you might be aware of a strange new controversy that’s emerged in recent weeks:

Concerns about Taylor Swift’s drinking habits have been circulating on social media.

That’s thanks in large part to a content creator named E.B. Johnson, who has pointed out that there seem to be discrepancies between Taylor’s comments about her drinking and her actual alcohol intake.

Johnson points out, for example, that Taylor claimed that she quit drinking during the Eras Tour, but photos and video from that time period seem to tell a different story.

Whatever the case, the situation has led to increased scrutiny of Taylor’s booze intake — and a funny story about beer and her future brother-in-law has resurfaced amid the controversy.

“I’ve got a very embarrassing story from last night about beer,” Jason Kelce said while appearing on the Barstool Sports “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast back in September.

“So I’m drinking beer, and I’m not really hammering ’em. I’m just kind of putting one back every 30 minutes or something,” Jason recalled.

“I’m just kind of enjoying beers last night, and I think it was third quarter [of a game he was watching], I find out that I’ve been drinking non-alcoholic beer the entire day,” he continued with a laugh.

“It was the most amount of shame I’ve ever felt in myself. I was just like, ‘What the f— is wrong with you, Jason!?'”

Asked who had been providing him with the non-alcoholic brews, Jason replied, “Taylor.”

“Because she said Travis had just been doing the same thing, and he’s ashamed. I’m like, ‘Time out, Travis. There’s non-alcoholic beer here!?'” he explained, adding:

“We had both been drinking these Budweiser Zeros, thinking they were just something like zero calorie Budweiser.”

Travis went on to joke that he was “so ashamed,” and had “just wasted three quarters of my life.”

There’s a lot to unpack here in the context of Taylor’s relationship with alcohol.

Did she give Jason the NA Buds as a joke? Is there non-alcoholic beer in the house because she and Travis Kelce are trying to cut back?

We don’t know, but you can bet that Swifties and haters alike will be dissecting the situation on Instagram and TikTok.

Interesting, that’s not the only amusing anecdote involving Taylor Swift, the Kelce brothers, and beer.

During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis and Taylor discussed an awkward moment that occurred while he was waiting to meet the royal family.

“He was like, ‘What do I do with my beer?’ ” Travis recalled (via People).

“I watched him have this moment with his beer where he was like, ‘But I want to take it, but I know that I probably should not take it,’ ” Swift chimed in. “I watched this happen, and it kind of was the most amazing…”

Something tells us Prince William wouldn’t have been scandalized by the sight of a grown man drinking a beer, but we understand the concern.