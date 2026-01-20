Brooklyn Beckham Reveals: My Mom Hijacked My Wedding Dance & Humiliated Me and My Wife

Reading Time: 4 minutes

This is unforgivable.

Brooklyn does not wish to reconcile with his parents. He said so himself.

For many months, people have wondered what Victoria and David could have possibly done to drive their eldest son into going no-contact with them.

Now, he’s laid it all out in the open. Even just the incidents surrounding his 2022 wedding are jaw-droppingly awful.

Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party on February 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube)

The fact that he’s spoken to his parents at all after his wedding is extremely gracious

On Monday, January 19, Brooklyn penned a lengthy explanation of his beef with his famous parents.

The 26-year-old confirmed existing reporting that one of the key points of contention was his mother, Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham, misbehaving at his April 2022 wedding.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife,” he wrote. It was a dance “which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.”

Brooklyn recalled: “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage.”

He continued: “Where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.” This sounds like a psychological horror film.

In his Instagram Story, Brooklyn Beckham described his mother hijacking his wedding — specifically, his first dance with his wife. This unforgivable act was, he says, just one of many. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone,” Brooklyn described. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

This Carrie-at-the-prom moment sounds genuinely traumatic. Even an “appropriate” wedding hijacking can ruin the day.

Brooklyn added that he and his wife, Nicola, “wanted to renew our vows.” They did so in 2025.

He explained that they did this so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness” instead of “anxiety and embarrassment.”

If your silly prank is so ruinous that someone needs a wedding do-over, you shouldn’t really expect them to talk to you again. Especially if it’s only one piece of a long, ugly story.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attend the premiere of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He’s only speaking out because, otherwise, his parents control the narrative

There are no actual public videos of Victoria’s alleged total violation of her son’s wedding.

People had even dismissed reports of this exact thing taking place, in that it sounds like the behavior of a madwoman or the over-the-top antics of a soap opera villainess.

Few had imagined that it might be true. Unfortunately, that was only the beginning.

Around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, reports claimed that Nicola had rejected one of her mother-in-law’s designs for her wedding dress.

Nicola denied that publicly. She simply said that the atelier couldn’t complete the dress in time. It was tasteful and diplomatic. But, Brooklyn shared, it was not the whole truth.

No, Brooklyn Beckham does not wish to reconcile with his parents. Given the rest of his Instagram Story posts, that sounds very reasonable. (Image Credit: Instagram)

According to Brooklyn, his mother was going to make Nicola’s dress — but backed out “in the eleventh hour.”

He complained that both of his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship, seemingly both before and after they married. Even the night before the wedding, they allegedly emphasized to him that Nicola is “not blood” and “not family.”

The Beckham family brand also came into play, with his parents allegedly trying to pressure him into signing away the rights to his name in order for a larger payout.

“They have never treated me the same since” he refused, Brooklyn reported.

The Beckhams are sometimes regarded as the UK’s other royal family. The comparisons between Brooklyn and Prince Harry are obvious.

Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry out there reading Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents and I am in favour of it. — Sara Gibbs (@sararoseg.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:30 PM

Honestly? Good for him to standing up for himself (but we’re sorry that he had to)

Brooklyn grew up in a spotlight that he never chose for himself.

His parents are intensely famous, are politically connected (David has been at Davos this where billionaires are scheming about the economy), and give the impression that the family brand has taken precedence over their son.

We’re sure that Victoria and David love their son. We’re equally sure that it’s clearly not enough.

Some adult children will simply put up with who their parents are and how they misbehave. Not all will.

If you want a continuing relationship with your kids, you should make better choices. A sense of parental entitlement can only go so far.