Kim Kardashian Blasted by PETA for Kids’ Christmas Gifts

Kim Kardashian thought she was doing a very good deed this Christmas by gifting each of her young children a brand new puppy.

But some folks out there believe otherwise.

Specifically, we’re talking about the folks who work at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

In a statement this organization released on Sunday, founder Ingrid Newkirk spoke out about Kim’s presents to her kids: North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6… all of whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” Newkirk said.

Newkirk went on to push for for Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian — who also got a dog to her family for Christmas — to “call PETA or a local shelter the next time” they want to add another canine to their household.

“[They can] try to make some amends now by sending their kids to volunteer at a local shelter or paying for a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis,” the PETA founder urged.

Thus far, neither Kardashian nor anyone associated with this controversial and polarizing family has responded to the above critique.

Kim posted a series of Instagram Stories on Christmas Day, revealing that her family has been expanded to include four small Pomeranian puppies: two with dark fur, one with a cream coat, and one with sable fur.

On a image of all four dogs together, Kim stated, “Each kid got a puppy.”

We’re sure there are employees who will care for each one, too.

Elsewhere, Khloé shared photos of a black Labrador retriever puppy on her Instagram Stories on December 25, telling her followers her family got the dog as a Christmas gift.

For the record, Kim and her sons and daughters (one of whom now has her own social media account) have posted photos of their pet lizards over the years… including a bearded dragon named Speed.

They also have several other Pomeranians, including two that joined the family in 2019. Moreover, the mother of four has a Pomeranian named Sushi.