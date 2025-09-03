Kim Kardashian Let North West Get WHAT Kind of Piercing? Critics Call Out Alleged …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kim Kardashian made another North West parenting choice that has critics calling her out.

Last month, a family vacation in Italy drew eyes to North’s “grown up” fashion choices. She’s 12.

Now, however, the parenting scrutiny is about a piercing that can be controversial even when it’s on an adult.

Is this dangerous? Is this just plain in appropriate? Or are critics blowing things out of proportion?

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage during The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

Is Kim Kardashian letting North West do too much?

A close look at photos of 12-year-old North West show that the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian appears to have a hand piercing.

Now, it could be a statement piece and not a true piercing.

We all know about clip-on earrings. There are more sophisticated fakes for every type of piercing.

This particular piece of body jewelry is called a dermal finger piercing, also called a single-point piercing. North appears to have one on her middle finger.

12 years old North West and her mom, Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/q7RchBrrv0 — Daily Vibes (@vibewithmedaily) August 25, 2025

Dermal piercings are exactly how they sound — a piercing of the skin. This means that they are not a solid through-and-through piercing of cartilage like you would see in an ear or nose.

Even professional jewelers and piercers may warn about the risks of such a piercing.

Hand piercings in particular can be risky because we, as humans, are constantly using our hands. This can slow healing, increase the risk of infection, and increase the risk of a piercing snagging and causing an injury.

Fans are expressing their concern

“Oof that looks like it’s infected!!” one redditor observed, observing a possible red bump close to the piercing.

“Who the f–k lets their 12 year old have piercings? And who the f–k pierces a 12 year old?” the social media user ranted. “My kid didn’t even have her ears pierced at 12.”

Another agreed: “She’s 12. Wtf is Kim doing?!”

Kim Kardashian and North West bond in the kitchen during this Season 4 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“It already looks rejected and painful … Poor girl,” expressed another Reddit denizen.

And another commenter wrote: “I am speechless.”

“Surface piercings are notoriously hard to heal,” noted an additional comment.

“I can’t imagine that getting one on one of the dirtiest and most used parts of the body is a great idea.”

In the spring of 2023, North West hears a question from a producer: can her mom cook? (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is this a parenting fail?

In real life, there are parents who err on the side of letting — or making — their kid do too much. To put things into context, there are parents who full-on push their kids to try hard drugs, to participate in acts of violence, and more.

However, it is much more common for parents to err on the side of allowing too little.

Especially with eldest children, who are more likely to receive strict bedtimes and panicked overmanagement from first-time parents.

We do not actually know that North even has a real finger piercing.

Presumably, Kim does. Hopefully, Kim knows what is best for her daughter better than random internet strangers do.