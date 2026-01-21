Jenelle Evans & David Eason Spotted Hanging Out In Vegas: They’re Not Back …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, David Eason has made the trip from North Carolina to Las Vegas.

Eason saw his daughter for the first time in two years this week, when he traveled cross-country to visit Ensley in the hospital.

(The nine-year-old suffered a respiratory infection, but she is well on her way to a full recovery and has already left the hospital.)

David Eason (L) and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David had been banned from seeing Ensley until he submitted to a court-ordered psychological evaluation.

It’s not clear if he’s taken that test yet, but he probably didn’t need any special permission to see her in this case, due to the fact that Ensley had suffered a medical emergency.

Whatever the case, it seems that David has been spending time not only with Ensley, but also with her mother, Jenelle Evans.

Yes, Jenelle and David are divorced, and yes, she has a restraining order against him.

During his ‘Teen Mom’ days, David Eason was not exactly a shining beacon of competence. Off camera, he was worse. (Image Credit: MTV)

But according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, David and Jenelle have been on surprisingly good terms with each other during his Vegas jaunt.

Not only have they been hanging out, there’s video of David driving Jenelle’s car!

The footage, shot by Ensley and posted to her TikTok page (and reportedly viewed by The Ashley), shows David rapping (of course) while driving around with his daughter.

“Listening to my dad song,” she captioned the post.

TV personality Jenelle Evans and David Eason attend the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. MTV Movie Awards airs April 10, 2016 at 8pm ET/PT. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The video has since been deleted, but according to The Ashley, David can be seen reaching for Jenelle’s hand at one point.

Naturally, many observers have already jumped to the conclusion that these two are on the verge of getting back together.

But for as many horrible decisions as she’s made over the years, we find it hard to believe that even Jenelle would be that foolish.

Not only did she accuse this man of severe abuse and file for a restraining order, she also moved halfway across the country to get away from him.

At this point, getting back together would mean either claiming that her abuse allegations were all lies, or admitting that she doesn’t care that the’s putting her children in danger.

Jenelle and David are set to square off in court for the next stage of their custody battle in March.