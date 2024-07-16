Natalie Portman Breaks Silence on Benjamin Millepied Divorce & Cheating Rumors

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Natalie Portman has at last touched on the very last topic she ever wanted to talk about in public: her divorce.

Natalie broke her silence on her divorce from Benjamin Millepied months after they privately finalized their split.

This time, it was Jimmy Kimmel who got her to speak up about the break up, but mostly so she could give props to a special someone who helped her through the difficult time.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman’s Divorce & How Rihanna Helped Her Heal

Like most people, Nataile relied on the kindness and support of others to get her through her divorce.

Unlike most people, it was the kindness and support from Rihanna, directly from the queen herself, that gave the Black Swan the boost she needed amid her divorce from Benjamin.

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b—h,” Natalie told Jimmy Fallon during a July 15 appearance on The Tonight Show. “It was—it was exactly what I needed.”

For context, Jimmy played the clip of the RiRi and Natalie meeting for the first time, during which the Grammy winner told Natalie she’s “one of the hottest b—hes in Hollywood forever” and that while she doesn’t normally get excited about meeting people, Natalie was an exception,

“It was,” she said, “a formative moment in my life.”

Benjamin Millepied attends the premiere screening of Sony Pictures Classics “Carmen” at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on April 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Natalie Opens Up About The Cheating Rumors, As Well

The veteran actress, who typically tries to remain out of the spotlight, spoke to Vanity Fair on February 21 and addressed speculation that her husband, Benjamin Millepied, previously cheated on her.

Such speculation has run rampant on social media of late.

Simply put?

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Portman told this outlet of the annoying rumors.

Aside from briefly (very briefly) weighing in on this unfortunate chapter couple’s ongoing love story, Portman also shared some insight into splitting her time between Paris and Los Angeles.

It speaks to why she was so hesitant to discuss the infidelity chatter in the first place.

As you can see down below, Portman tries VERY hard to avoid the sordid, ugly and often misleading gossip game.

“I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A.,” she continued to Vanity Fair.

“I live on the east side. And I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out.

“We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard.”

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the UK Gala screening of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Their Marriage and How It All Went Wrong

These remarks came about a year after celebrity gossip websites, magazines and blogs first claimed that Millepied had cheated on Portman.

Portman and Millepied share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6.

They met way back in 2009 because Millepied, a choreographer, was helping the actress get ready for her role as an aspiring ballet dancer in 2010 film Black Swan.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said in a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview.

“It seemed pretty fun the whole time. We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance.”

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attends the “Carmen” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 11, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Added Portman back then:

“It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh, right, this is the person.'”

The spouses for engaged in December 2010 and got married in 2012.

They try hard to keep their private lives private, but sometimes cannot help but issues a few kinds words for all to see/read.

“Ten years today @benjaminmillepied,” Portman wrote in August 2022, for example. “And it keeps getting better.”