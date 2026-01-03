Molly Ringwald Divorced? Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the years since she rose to fame, Molly Ringwald has been divorced and married more than once.

Obviously, launching her iconic Brat Pack career as a teenage actress altered the course of her life forever.

These days, she’s a mother — and an actress. From Riverdale to Feud and beyond, she’s known to a whole new generation of viewers.

But has she been luckier in love than some of her iconic characters? Let’s take a look:

Molly Ringwald married her first husband in the 1990s

During that time, she dated people who were, at the time, big names.

Sometimes, those were strange names — like musician Dweezil Zappa and Beastie Boys rapper Ad-Rock.

Eventually, however, an adult Ringwald looked to settle down.

On July 28, 1999, Molly Ringwald married a French writer named Valéry Lameignère.

Their wedding took place in Bordeaux, France.

However, the beloved actress’ first marriage aws not to last.

In 2002, Ringwald and Lameignère divorced.

The good news is that it would not be long before she found love again.

After the divorce, she married Panio Gianopoulos

In 2002, the newly divorced Molly Ringwald began dating another writer: Greek-American writer and book-editor Panio Gianopoulos.

Gianopoulos is seven years her junior, and admitted that he had a bit of a crush on her from her early films. In October 2003, the couple welcomed their first child.

They named their baby girl Mathilda Ereni, following a Greek tradition involving naming a daughter after her grandmother.

(Ringwald was not, initially, eager to follow this tradition)

For years, their daughter was an only child. That only changed after her parents married.

In 2007, Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos married.

Fast-forward two years to 2009, and their family of three became a family of five.

The couple welcomed fraternal twins Adele Georgiana and Roman Styliano.

Now the married parents of two daughters and a son, this quiet couple’s attention was on their kids.

You can see this in Ringwald’s filmography — relative absence from the acting world (aside from sporadic projects) as she focused upon her family.

Have Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos broken up?

No, Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos have not divorced. They remain married to this day.

On social media, you can see the happy pair celebrate Valentine’s Day — as they have for over two decades, now.

They also make trips to Gianopoulos’ native Greece, including traditional visits to a temple of Poseidon. Trips to holy sites aren’t always romantic, but they can be — in addition to their historical value.

Ringwald has jokingly referred to Gianopoulos as her “getaway car.” To be clear, this is a positive statement (and possibly shade towards her ex-husband).

It sounds like her love life as an adult is much simpler than that of any character she played in the ’80s. Good for her!