Lorrana Merrifield: I’m Sticking with My Husband After His Arrest!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Just over a month ago, Garrick Merrifield was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

One might think this would mean his alleged victim would no longer wish to be married to the Seeking Sister Wife star.

But one would be mistaken, as it turns out, for making this assumption.

(TLC)

Late last year, Lorrana Merrifield — who welcomed a daughter named Sarah with Garrick in July — confirmed via social media that she was sticking by her spouse’s side… despite some rather horrific allegations surrounding the polygamist.

“Moving forward with faith, gratitude, and hope for a new year of blessings,” Lorrana captioned a carousel of kiss-filled proposal pictures of her and Garrick just before the calendar flipped a few days ago.

She added, “Happy 2026.”

Garrick, who shares three kids with first wife Dannielle, was taken into custody on November 24.

(TLC)

According to TMZ around this time, the affidavit for the reality star’s arrest warrant stated that Lorrana told police that Garrick took her phone away during an argument because she threatened to call the cops on him.

She also alleged that Garrick not only refused to allow her to contact her family in Brazil… but that he also threatened to call Immigration & Customs Enforcement on her and have her deported.

The relatively new mother added in her discussion with authorities that someone had disconnected the Wi-Fi in the family’s home at the time of the incident — and that she suspected Garrick may have done this to further prevent her from making outside communication.

Garrick went on to post bond out of jail on the same day of his arrest, while a mandatory protective order was issued days later, preventing the TLC personality from making contact with his second wife.

We cannot verify if that protective order is still in place or if it was only temporary.

(Image Credit: TLC)

Either way, it appears as if he’ll remain married to two women in the wake of this incident.

The polarizing star, who seemingly just wants multiple wives so he can sleep with as many women as possible, has not spoken out in public about his arrest.

He is due back in court on January 6 for a status conference in his case.

And he seems to suck a whole lot.