Janelle Brown Granted Spiritual Release from Ex, Declares: I’M FREE!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown is no longer a married woman.

In the eyes of her church, that is.

The long-time Sister Wives cast member walked away from Kody Brown and their relationship just about three years ago… but in the eyes of the Apostolic United Brethren and the polygamous universe?

The two still had a spiritual connection.

(TLC)

On the January 4 episode of this TLC reality show, however, the 56-year old is granted a “release” from this organization, which is basically a religious divorce.

“I have it,” Janelle says in a preview of the installment published by People Magazine, while holding up the release document.

“That was easy. I thought I was going to have to come back for a second meeting. I am free. I am free. I am free. I am free.”

Hmmmm. Think she’s happy about this decision?

After her meeting with church leaders in the aforementioned footage, Janelle said she doesn’t know “what I was worried about,” adding:

“They were all very kind. They’d granted me the release. So there was really kind of a shift in my energy, and I think maybe it must have really meant something deep down that I’m sort of not always paying attention to. So I’m glad I did this.”

(TLC)

Earlier on Season 20, Janelle admitted that she had thought at one point about getting back together with Kody.

But these episodes were filmed many months ago; on social media, she has sounded quite happy with her single life ever since.

In this clip, Janelle adds that the church leaders told her they’d handle “calling Kody and telling him what had happened.”

“As I was leaving, I just kind of felt free,” she went on. “I felt like a weight had lifted off me. So, somewhere in the back of my mind, this must have been more important than I realized to have this done.”

We can only imagine, yeah.

As she looks to really start a new life chapter, Janelle has strongly hinted of late that she may leave Sister Wives entirely.

Janelle Brown should be so very happy she’s done with Kody. (TLC)

Reflecting on her relationship with Kody, from whom she split from in 2022 after a 29-year spiritual union, Janelle said she was “married to him longer than I was single.”

“You know, look, I don’t regret anything in the last 30 years,” said Janelle, who shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel, Savanah and late son Garrison with Kody.

“I love the family that we have, and I would do it all again in order to get the family and the kids that we have. [It] just is sort of like that chapter has ended.”

Janelle emphasized on in an April episode of Sister Wives that she had “never really thought about a spiritual divorce” from Kody until Meri had gone ahead and gotten one.

“It didn’t even occur to me because [I’m] really not part of that church anymore,” she said back then. “Then when Meri got one, I’m like, huh.”