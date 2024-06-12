Molly Ringwald Net Worth: Is the ’80s Brat Pack Icon Set for Life?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is the net worth of Molly Ringwald?

Of all of the fabled “Brat Pack” members of the 1980s, none are more iconic than Molly Ringwald. Her face and talent defined a huge portion of that decade.

Certainly, Demi Moore is the A-list movie star, and Rob Lowe’s work in the past decade or so has introduced him to new generations of fans.

But Molly Ringwald starred in just about every quintessential ’80s film that you’d watch to soak in the decade. We hope that she’s reaping the benefits of her iconic cultural impact.

Molly Ringwald attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

What is Molly Ringwald’s net worth?

Though Molly Ringwald is more than just an ’80s screen legend, her indelible roles in John Hughes films have granted her immortality through the ages.

But how much money has she raked in as a result?

According to Eric Singer, Molly Ringwald has a net worth of approximately $11 million in 2024. Other blogs have mirrored this estimate.

Molly Ringwald attends AARP Presents Creative Coalition Right to Bear Arts Gala Benefit Dinner on April 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images for Creative Coalition)

$11 million is a lot of money. It’s enough for someone to live an upper-middle-class lifestyle without working at all, and still leave money and property to their children after a long and comfortable life.

In Molly Ringwald’s case, she did not simply rest on her laurels after Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty In Pink.

But, to be clear, she absolutely could have. These are landmark roles in some of the most memorable films of the past half-century. Even people who have never seen Ringwald’s work have seen it referenced again and again and again.

Molly Ringwald walks the runway at the Batsheva fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

How (else) did Molly Ringwald earn her millions?

Molly Ringwald has done ample work in independent films and even in theater.

She has also connected to younger audiences in new ways, appearing on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and also on The CW’s majestic work of art, Riverdale.

Whether it’s in the 1980s or the 2020s, Molly Ringwald has the range and the cultural impact.

Molly Ringwald prepares backstage for TRESemme X Batsheva at Starrett-Lehigh Building on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for TRESemme)

In addition to her work on stage, small screen, and in cinema, Molly is also a writer.

Her narrative contributions, in books and beyond, have received critical praise. Keep in mind that many actors receive harsh criticism when they try to “branch out” into other creative fields.

But in Ringwald’s case, she has a passion for literature. There are people who first think of her for this, and not as a cultural landmark in cinema. (Though, obviously, the bulk of her estimated net worth and her beloved status stems from her acting)

Molly Ringwald speaks onstage at the 60th annual PEN America Literary Awards at Town Hall on March 02, 2023. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Will Brat Pack alum Molly Ringwald appear in Hulu’s ‘Brats’ documentary?

1980s actors most associated with the “Brat Pack” are Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Andrew McCarthy.

As of Thursday, June 13, Hulu is airing the ABC News documetnary, Brats. It offers a hefty dose of ’80s nostalgia.

Several of these actors — including legendary A-lister Demi Moore — chose to participate in this walk down memory lane. Some actors did not.

Molly Ringwald did not opt to participate. Neither did some others, including Judd Nelson.

Their reasons are, of course, their own.

When it comes to Molly Ringwald, perhaps her still-active career has her looking forward to the future rather than wanting to wallow in decades past.