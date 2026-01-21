Prince Harry Is Guiding Brooklyn Beckham Through His Family Feud, Insiders Claim

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we’ve previously reported, Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his parents kicked into high gear this week, thanks to a scathing Instagram Story posted by the 26-year-old.

In his lengthy tirade, Brooklyn confirmed that David and Victoria never liked his wife, Nicola Peltz.

He also alleged that Victoria behaved inappropriately at his wedding and “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

It was a bridge-burning rant that might well mark the end of Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents.

And if there’s anyone who understands public family feuds it’s Prince Harry.

Now, one insider claims that Harry has stepped in as Brooklyn’s unofficial PR consultant in the hope of helping him navigate the rough waters ahead:

“Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn,” a source tells royal journalist Rob Shuter.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away.”

Apparently, Harry’s main bit of advice to Brooklyn has been to take things slowly — which makes sense.

After all, the public got to know his parents first, and that face alone means that most people are more likely to side with Victoria and David, especially if Brooklyn comes off like a tantrum-prone toddler.

“Harry told him: don’t burn everything at once,” the insider said, adding:

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends Plan a Summer Party with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Airbnb Experiences on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Airbnb)

“You only get one chance to tell your story the right way.”

The source says that Harry also urged Brooklyn to strongly consider the tone he uses when presenting his argument:

“Harry stressed that honesty works best when it’s controlled, thoughtful, and human,” the insider says.

Harry reportedly cautioned Brooklyn to remember what he’s gaining in all of this — but also what he’s losing

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“He told him the freedom is real — but so is the fallout. You lose people. You get misunderstood. And once it’s out there, you can’t take it back,” the insider said of Harry’s advice, adding:

“This is mentorship born from scars. Harry’s trying to help him survive the part no one prepares you for.”

Indeed, when breaking from his own family, Harry always controlled his emotions and presented himself as the sensible party in the conflict.

“I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible,” he said in one 2025 interview (via Radar Online) adding, “My conscience is clear.”

Again, Brooklyn’s relationship with his parents might well be a thing of the past after this week’s tirade — which makes it all the more importtant that he keeps the public on his side.