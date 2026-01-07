Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley for Disclosing Dong Details: Don’t Tell People About …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Late last year, Haley Kalil gave a very unusual explanation for the end of her former marriage.

She praised Matt Kalil in many ways. But she blamed his colossal penis for their divorce.

Now, the former Carolina Panther has issued a response.

He’s suing his ex, demanding tens of thousands of dollars — accusing her of profiting off of embarrassing him.

Haley Kalil and Matt Kalil attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue on July 23, 2021. (Photo Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Matt is suing Haley for exposing (not in the literal sense) his penis

Last November, we reported on model and influencer Haley Kalil’s jaw-dropping revelation about her ex-husband.

During a lengthy livestream with Marlon Garcia, she strongly implied that her ex-husband’s penis was so massive that sex was all but impossible.

Some of the details of what she told Marlon were not shared on livestream (she typed it out on her phone to conceal the exact statement from viewers).

However, she did make some remarks and gestures that were difficult to misinterpret.

One that has lived rent-free in our minds for a couple of months now is: “two coke cans, maybe even a third.”

Despite writing out a description, Haley Kalil also mimed to fully illustrate her ex’s hidden asset. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Matt Kalil’s lawsuit complains that his ex “implied that the size of Plaintiff’s genitalia was a primary factor in the parties’ divorce and claimed that sexual intercourse with Plaintiff would leave her ‘in tears.'”

He says that Haley’s “invasive commentary” sabotaged his attempts to avoid the public eye after his retirement from football.

Instead, he laments, he has received “unwanted attention” from random people while he tries to live a quiet life.

(He even received a tongue-in-cheek job offer as a result. He wouldn’t have even had to hang dong!)

Matt says that he is not the only person suffering due to this one moment of oversharing.

Typing furiously, Haley Kalil explains why her marriage didn’t work out while Marlon Garcia waits to read her explanation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Apparently, his family hasn’t heard the end of it

In his lawsuit, Matt Kalil alleges that his family members “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

Haley filed for divorce in 2022. Until this lawsuit, it was an extremely amicable split. He has since remarried.

But his filing claims that his new wife receives messages that have become “increasingly frequent, disturbing, and alarming in nature over time.”

Simply put, some people couldn’t just go “good for him” and leave it at that.

It seems that some people developed an obsession with his genitals, fetishizing him, and are making that the problem of his wife and other family.

There are smiles of delight and there are anxious smiles. Haley Khalil is displaying both in this moment. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, the lawsuit claims, Haley has been able to “financially benefit from this surge in traffic.”

So, he is suing his ex for invasion of privacy.

Matt Kalil claims that she disclosed “highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff’s physical person and sexual life.”

He is also suing Haley for unjust enrichment, accusing her of having “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization.”

He wants a jury trial. And he is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

Keilani Asmus and Matt Kalil attend the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

As you can imagine, Haley has a response

Haley Kalil spoke to TMZ Sports to express that she feels “genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt” by this lawsuit.

“Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience,” she lamented. “And I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

Haley also pointed out — accurately — how she had much more to say about Matt’s character (praising him as the “greatest guy in the world”) on that livestream than she ever implied about his monster dong.

We’re not legal scholars. We don’t know if discussing your own sex life is grounds for a successful lawsuit.

It can be grounds for hurt feelings. But then, so can a lawsuit.

His face a mask of disbelief, Marlon Garcia reads Haley Kalil’s explanation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Anecdotally, it does seem that those packing britches behemoths are the most likely to be shy discussing size.

And Matt Kalil has every right to feel shy, embarrassed, or more.

Only time will tell whether the court agrees that his ex-wife giggling while indirectly explaining why she got a divorce exceeded her legal rights.