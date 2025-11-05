Haley Kalil Says Matt Kalil’s Giant Penis Was Reason For Divorce

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What caused model and influencer Haley Kalil to split with football player Matt Kalil?

It wasn’t fighting. As it turns out, they basically never had any conflict like that.

When you divorce over just one issue, it had better be a big one.

In their case, it sounds like they had one enormous problem that Haley just couldn’t handle. Yes, it’s what you think.

There are smiles of delight and there are anxious smiles. Haley Khalil is displaying both in this moment. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Why did Haley Kalil and Matt Kalil divorce?

Though most know her by her username, haleyybaylee, Haley Kalil is a Sports Illustrated model and an influencer who boats over 10 million Instagram followers.

Matt Kalil is well known in the sports world for being part of the NFL. And he’s now gained a sizable boost to his reputation for an off-the-field reason.

Haley and Matt married in 2015. Their marriage lasted for 7 years.

In 2022, Haley Kalil and Matt Kalil divorced. And she’s now explaining why.

During a lengthy (six hour!) YouTube livestream with Swedish streamer and certified hottie Marlon Garcia, she explained why she filed for divorce.

Typing furiously, a laughing Haley Kalil writes why her marriage didn’t work out while Marlon Garcia waits to read her explanation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

After eating some very delicious-looking food, and towards the end of the livestream, Haley explained that she and Matt never fought.

She also emphasized that he remains “her boy” to this day — but that they ended up being incompatible as sexual partners.

The reason was, she strongly implied, that his penis was simply too gargantuan. It sounds like it was primarily an issue of girth (as, let us be honest, many people may have length issues with a partner).

To be clear, Haley did not simply come right out and say the details. She conveyed most of what she had to say by typing it into her phone for Marlon to read.

Haley predicted that his facial expression would be priceless when he read it. And it was.

His face a mask of disbelief, Marlon Garcia reads Haley Kalil’s explanation. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘0.01% of the population’

Repeatedly, Marlon Garcia asked Haley Kalil if she was being serious about what she wrote about Matt Kalil.

“Deadass, for our whole marriage, deadass!” she replied.

(If you are not versed in 21st Century vernacular, she is explaining that what she wrote is true)

Haley went on to explain that she had looked into therapeutic and medical solutions in her attempt to accommodate her ex-husband’s magnum dong.

In addition to referring to him being in the “0.01 percent of the population,” she mimed how something large — like a human limb, an elephant’s trunk, or an improbably colossal penis, might thud heavily against a table.

Despite writing out a description, Haley Kalil also mimed to fully illustrate her ex’s hidden asset. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Haley took the imagery beyond miming, by the way.

She said that intercourse (without using that word) might be possible, but only with pain to the point of tears.

Haley also likened the situation to two (or possibly three) 12-ounce soda cans stacked upon each other.

As anyone on the internet likely knows, there are certainly people (often professionals) who could at least partially accommodate that.

But not everyone’s genitals are compatible. And, despite a clear fondness for each other and years of trying to make it work, Haley found that this was the primary reason for their divorce.

It sounds like congratulations are in order

As you might imagine, when Haley Kalil filed to divorce Matt Kalil a few years ago, she did not cite “irreconcilable dong.”

So this is news to the world.

Presumably, it is not news to Keilani Asmus, who married Matt just last year. Perhaps their interlocking parts are a little more compatible.

Haley didn’t share this in an effort to embarrass Matt. She heaped praise upon him, citing what a good guy he is and how much she cares for him.

Many people share intimate details about partners, particularly exes. However, we wouldn’t generally recommend doing so on a livestream — not even buried six hours into a video — unless you’re prepared for potential fallout.

Congratulations to Matt Kalil, by the way.