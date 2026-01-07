Andy Cohen Storms Away from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Andy Cohen has seemingly had enough.

In what we believe to be a precedent-setting move, the executive producer and long-time Watch What Happens Live host stormed off the set of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion, based on footage from a new Bravo trailer.

It’s unclear exactly what drives Cohen away — but this preview for the three-part special features the 57-year-old abruptly getting up from his seat and exited the scene, stating simply: “I’m walking off.”

And then he does.

The official trailer (which dropped on January 6) also gives us a glimpse at Whitney Rose emotionally asking to “have a minute,” while Britani Bateman appears distraught amid an apparent confrontation with Lisa Barlow, leading to her own unexpected departure.

Indeed, the tension will be quite heavy when this special airs.

“It’s not okay,” Barlow says tearfully before heading for the door. “F-ck this.”

What else can viewers expect when these women reunite and relive the drama from the past handful of episodes?

At one point, Bronwyn Newport lets loose with bombshell revelation about her breakup with husband Todd Bradley.

After dodging allegations about the couple’s marital struggles throughout the season — including speculation that the tech executive made out with one of Lisa’s friends — Bronwyn left her colleagues shocked as she share on air:

“So, me and Todd are separated.”

Elsewhere, after taking a great deal of heat from Whitney over an alleged in-flight incident, Meredith Marks finds herself in the spotlight once again as the Wild Rose Beauty founder rehashes the mile-high meltdown.

“You lied about me,” Whitney says. “But I stand by everything that I witnessed on the plane.”

In closing, Meredith and Heather Gay remain at odds, as the former alleged the aspiring DJ “screeched at me for two months,” a claim that prompted quite a response from Gay.

“Screeched at you for two months?” she fired back. “F-ck you. Our friendship is over from this moment on.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion kicks off January 13 on Bravo.