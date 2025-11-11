Matt Kalil Offered Huge Payout to Show Now-Legendary Dong?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Matt Kalil could get a massive payout. Big money for a reportedly big man.

Recently, we reported on how influencer Haley Baylee had revealed that ex Matt Kalil is packing such serious heat that it was the primary cause of the end of their marriage.

Despite choosing her words carefully, she set people’s imaginations aflame.

Now, Kalil has received a six-figure offer. And a lot of people, very respectfully, hope that he takes it.

Matt Kalil from USC holds up a jersey as he stands on stage after he was selected #4 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft on April 26, 2012. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Does Matt Kalil has a big offer on his way?

As we reported, Haley Kalil, known as influencer Haley Baylee, explained her split from ex-husband Matt Kalil.

The two basically never fought, she shared, raving over how much love and respect she had and still has for him.

However, she revealed — if not in so many words — that his gargantuan penis made sex painful or outright impossible.

She referred to him as “.01 percent of the population” in terms of the rarity of, by the sound of it, length and girth.

At one point, Haley mimed her entire forearm flopping onto a table. It was illustrative.

Despite writing out a description, Haley Kalil also mimed to fully illustrate her ex’s hidden asset. (Image Credit: YouTube)

In case that was not enough, Haley likened her ex’s colossal meat to two — or possibly three — cans of Coke.

Now, some people can absolutely accommodate a 12 ounce can’s girth — or more — without that “tears” that she described.

Haley was clearly not shaming her ex. (Who, by the way, has since remarried)

Rather, she was describing what many recognize as incompatible genitals. Our society focuses on penis length (and girth) a great deal, but seldom discusses how varied vaginal comfort can be.

It’s clear that Haley didn’t mean for one little discussion towards the end of a livestream that continued for hours to garner so much attention. But it could pay off for her ex.

Offensive lineman Matt Kalil of USC participates in a drill during the 2012 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 25, 2012. (Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The ‘Big Confidence’ campaign includes a six-figure incentive

TMZ reports that CamSoda VP Daryn Parker is making an offer to Matt Kalil.

“You’ve shown you can take hits on the field and off and still stand tall, even when the claims are that rare…,” the offer quips.

Parker continues: “That’s exactly why we would like to offer you a $300,000 partnership to front our ‘Big Confidence’ campaign.”

This campaign “celebrates men who can laugh at themselves, own their story, and turn viral moments into empowerment.”

Per the report: “You would be featured in light-hearted, fun content about strength, positivity, and embracing life, and yes, all with unapologetic confidence.”

Now, you may have noticed something missing from that offer.

CamSoda of course streams nudity — including from public figures.

However, under all of those euphemisms, there’s not one mention of Kalil whipping out his whole hog on camera.

Is that a crushing disappointment to many? Yes.

But given that Kalil is an NFL star with an estimated net worth of eight figures, he’s probably not going to strip down less than 1% of his existing wealth.

Matt Kalil #75 of the USC Trojans walks on the field after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 29, 2008. (Photo Credit: Jeff Golden/Getty Images)

Haley didn’t mean to expose her ex

By the way, Haley never intended to humiliate Matt Kalil. And, like CamSoda, she didn’t set out to expose him, either.

“During our livestream, we talked about so much more than what’s being highlighted — the love in our marriage, the growth we experienced, the depth of our connection,” she emphasized to Page Six.

“It’s unfortunate that only one fragment is being amplified,” Haley lamented, “because it doesn’t capture the full story of how meaningful things were to me.”

She expressed: “I hope our hour-and-a-half-long conversation reflects more than a funny soundbite.”

That is a very understandable sentiment. Haley’s valid for wishing that! People are also valid for having her words stir their imaginations about a gargantuan dong.