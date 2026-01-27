Casey Anthony Blasts ‘Gestapo’ ICE & Rollback of Anti-Discrimination …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

When the country is in a crisis, it’s common to say that “everyone should be talking about this.”

There are, however, some exceptions.

Casey Anthony is weighing in on current events. Yes, that Casey Anthony.

Here’s what she had to say.

In this Court TV footage, we see Casey Anthony take the stand during her famous trial. (Image Credit: Court TV)

First, a history lesson

Anthony has a Substack. While this isn’t the usual argument for avoiding Substack like the plague, it’s simply a new reason to pick another blogging platform.

However, what she has to say about the current horrors of our nightmare world may surprise you.

“Our country has a long-standing history of discriminating against anyone who is not a white man,” she began.

“White men owned slaves until the 13th Amendment was passed by Congress on January 31, 1865, and ratified on December 6, 1865,” Anthony cited.

She continued: “The first African-American man to vote was on March 31, 1870, one day after the ratification of the 15th Amendment. This was mere months after the first white woman was allowed the right to vote in Wyoming in 1869.”

On her very own docuseries in 2022, Casey Anthony cried and attempted to appear sympathetic. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Anthony’s history lesson continued through her Substack post, pointing out the importance of DEI policies — which date back to the sixties — in combating discrimination and segregation.

“Ensuring that all people have the same rights, liberties, and opportunities is a threat to no one,” she pointed out.

“Yet,” Anthony remarked, “we continue to hear from our own government that white men are being penalized.”

She asked: “How are you being penalized when you have truly been the only segment of our society that has never been marginalized, has never been discriminated against.”

Her question continued: “Has never had laws written to stop you from being employed, or keeping you from receiving healthcare, or treated you like a criminal for existing?”

In a January 2026 Substack post, Casey Anthony challenges the white nationalist push to end DEI programs. (Image Credit: Substack)

‘… Gestapo agents in ICE’

On a national scale, Stephen Miller is using the Department of Homeland Security to engage in ethnic cleansing, attempting to use large-scale violence to terrorize and deport both legal and undocumented residents in order to alter the racial makeup of America.

This is also happening on the state and local level in some areas. And Anthony is clearly aware of this.

“The state of Florida has now entered into the conversation of “Make America White Again” and is choosing to protect the white man at all costs,” she lamented.

“Our own Attorney General is behind this,” Anthony wrote. She is referring to James Uthmeier, who — like Anthony herself — is deservedly notorious.

She concluded: “The continued conversation in the media by both elected and appointed officials that white men are victims is both laughable and disgusting.”

Sitting with her attorneys in court, Casey Anthony reads in this screenshot from Court TV. (Image Credit: Court TV)

Her article then links to PDF of the Florida Attorney General’s aim to end anti-discrimination laws.

Elsewhere, Anthony correctly assesses: “There is no such thing as a federal law enforcement officer having immunity because it is convenient for you and this Administration. This applies to your Gestapo agents in ICE.”

That is both a sound legal argument and an accurate characterization of ICE, who are functioning as Trump’s secret police — masked, defying court orders, breaking laws, and terrorizing the American populace.

In the comments, Anthony also shut down a white nationalist comment that claimed that only “the white race” deserves access to American infrastructure and more.

As we alluded with our earlier link, it is no surprise to see expressed white supremacist comments on Substack. Of course, these days, these kinds of comments appear across social media and in interviews with members of the Trump regime pretty regularly.

When a white nationalist comment appeared under her Substack article, Casey Anthony had a shockingly good response. (Image Credit: Substack)

Could she not have posted this under a pseudonym?

All told, Anthony’s article is mostly very good good. She displays a sound grasp of history and the role that it is playing in the current ongoing horrors, including the ICE killings of Americans in the streets of Minneapolis.

There is really just one problem with the article: the author.

Yes, the court acquitted Anthony for the murder of her young daughter. That does not mean much when it comes to public reaction to her.

But if you read a detailed and ardent defense of, say, human rights, you might then recoil if you found that the author of that article were none other than the late O.J. Simpson.

No matter how good the messenger, sometimes the messenger is just wrong for the job.