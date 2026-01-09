Kate Gosselin Married? Reality Star Reveals the Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate Gosselin made it official in November:

She has a boyfriend.

Now, however, plenty of observers around the Internet are wondering if she and this man have also made their relationship official.

Which is to say a lot more clearly: Did Kate Gosselin get married?!?

Kate Gosselin arrives at NBCUniversal's 2015 Winter TCA Tour – Day 2 at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 16, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

The mom of eight stirred up speculation that she exchanged vows with her boyfriend and former bodyguard, Steve Neild, in a TikTok post on January 7.

In the footage, which Neild recorded, she’s looking through a shop in New Zealand and has a ring that resembles a wedding band on her ring finger.

A bunch of followers took note and came right ask to inquire over the piece of jewelry.

“Whooaaaa. Did you get married?” one person asked very simply.

As it turns out, these same followers were in for a disappointment.

“No lol,” the polarizing personality responded. “That’s just my regular jewelry.”

Gosselin concluded the video by telling her followers that she spent the equivalent of over $170 in the store.

“And my GoFundMe, Steve, treated me to a few items,” she said. “But he also got a t-shirt and a pair of shorts. It’s really rare that he buys himself any clothing, so I’m really happy and proud of him.”

“Now we’re going to the beach!” she said as the video wrapped up.

Kate Gosselin of the television show "Kate Plus Date speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California.

This past fall, Gosselin revealed that she was in a relationship, as she told fans in a TikTok she was “super, super happy” and had been dating the mystery man for “a little over a year.”

Her son, Collin, and ex-husband, Jon, fired back shortly after this announcement, though, claiming that Kate has cheated on Jon way back in the day with this same person.

“Guess who really ruined the marriage,” Jon wrote in response at the time.

Collin, for his part, alleged that his mom “had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009 and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations” via his Instagram Stories.

“I feel very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions,” the 21-year old wrote. “Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together.”

Jon, meanwhile, remarried in November 2025, saying “I do” to Stephanie Lebo in Pennsylvania. His daughter Hannah, along with Collin, were in attendance.

Collin told Entertainment Tonight he was “very happy,” adding to this outlet:

“With everything he’s been through, it just highlighted even more for me that he’s really deserving of this.”