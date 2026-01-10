Sergio Jimenez: Influencer, 37, Livestreams Own Death After Accepting Series of Dares

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have shocking news to report from the world of social media today.

A streamer named Sergio Jimenez passed away on New Year’s Eve, and his final moments were broadcast via livestream.

Popular on streaming platforms like Kick and Twitch, Sergio was more commonly known “Sssanchopanza.”

Influencer Sergio Jimenez passed away during a livestream last week. (YouTube)

According to a report from People, Jimenez consumed large quantities of alcohol and drugs as his audience urged him on.

The Spanish streamer gained a larger following in October, thanks to his collaboration with a better-known influencer named Simon Perez, who is known for using drugs on camera.

Perez alleged that Jimenez consumed six grams of cocaine on the night of his death.

He also stated that he has been in contact with Jimenez’s brother, who confirmed reports that he was also drinking on the night of his death.

Police in Catalonia, Spain have launched an investigation into Jiménez’s death and ordered that an autopsy be conducted on his body.

Though there’s been no confirmation, multiple social media accounts (including the one linked below) claim that Jimenez was participating in a “dare-for-pay” challenge, in which streamers participate in increasingly extreme behaviors in exchange for donations from viewers.

One account alleges that Jimenez “pledged to consume a bottle of whiskey and six grams of cocaine” in exchange for money.

Those quantities have not been confirmed, but sources close to the situation seem to believe that the combination of alcohol and cocaine factored into his death.

Police in Catalonia have not confirmed that Jimenez was participating in a challenge, but they did issue a statement urging young people not to participate in “viral challenges” that could “put your life or your physical integrity in danger.”

Our thoughts go out to Sergio Jimenez’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.