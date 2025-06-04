Isaac Knighton: Say Hello to Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry has moved on. Again.

About two months ago, Lowry broke up with fiance Elijah Scott amid rumors that her seemingly serious boyfriend was cheating on her.

Fast forward to this week, however, and The Sun has confirmed that Lowry is dating someone named Isaac Knighton.

He’s a resident of Allentown, Pennsylvania; he attended Northampton Community College; and he refers to himself as Isaac calls himself “The Flyest Fisherman,” frequently posting videos of himself fishing and showing off his impressive catches.

In one notable video, for example, Isaac smokes a cigar while in the water, writing as a caption to the footage: “Probably needed a hug, went fishing instead.”

Lowry started liking her now boyfriend’s photos shortly after her split from Scott, as she even commented with a kissy face emoji on one of Knighton’s videos.

Isaac responded to her remark as follows:

“A fish kiss never hurt – try it out.”

Sounds like Kailyn now has done so. If you know what we mean.

The reveal of Lowry’s new lover comes very soon after ex-husband Javi Marroquin absolutely BLASTED the reality star.

“My heart is pounding, I am so mad right now,” Javi said via Instagram Live.

“Tell me how this person took me to court to claim [son] Lincoln was better off with this person and she wasn’t going to miss time… This is when they were with Elijah so things were different.”

The rant goes on and on and isn’t exactly clear in many areas.

But we know that Kailyn has custody of the former couple’s 11-year son during the school year, while Marroquin has him in the summer and for holidays.

“Not that they’re not with Elijah, I’ve had my concerns… Shows up this passed weekend with a new boyfriend,” Marroquin went on.

“When Elijah moved out, Lincoln cried to me… Now knowing that as a mother, how can you bring another man into his life [after] two months?

“I know him. We have mutual friends. Word on the street, allegedly, is this man is moving in. He might not be moving in yet, but soon enough he’s moving in.

“My son can’t come with me because he’s better off with you? How does that make sense? I’m sick of it!”

It sounds as if Javi and Kailyn are in a rather heated argument over where their son will live in the near future — and that Issac Knighton may be moving in with the latter!

Lowry, meanwhile, did acknowledge the feud on Wednesday.

“I’m seeing the comments, I see everything that’s being posted right now,” the star simply said.

“I’m going to address it at a later time, but this week was dedicated to Elliot. It’s super important to him and to our family to keep things as planned and I’m not going to take this moment away from him.

“So I would just love for everyone to support my son, and what he has to say and let him share his story this week. I will address everything else at a later time.”