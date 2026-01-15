Sophie Turner: Did She Cause Emma Roberts & Evan Peters Split?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Did Sophie Turner break up Emma Roberts and Evan Peters?

That sounds like a stretch. Except that, as many on social media have noted, the timeline seems to match up.

Recently, Turner recalled how a simple, innocuous interaction on her part had led to a celebrity split.

Fans did a deep dive and came up with which high profile engagement she may have shattered. Are they right?

As a guest on ‘Late Night’ on August 14, Sophie Turner shared an awkward anecdote. (Image Credit: NBC)

Did Sophie Turner ’cause’ Emma Roberts and Evan Peters to end their engagement?

It all started when Sophie appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Though she was primarily there to promote Trust, she also shared an anecdote about how waving her hand at an actor — at a friend’s behest — had led to a confrontation from his then-fiancee, an actress whom she admired.

She was careful to not identify anyone involved, however. Turner explained:

“I really can’t name names or I’ll get in a lot of trouble.”

The context was that Turner was at a San Diego Comic-Con party back in 2014. At the time, she was in her late teens.

At the request of her longtime friend, she had smiled and waved at an actor.

That was the full extent of the exchange.

“And then later on, I see this girl looking at me, and she’s a famous actress,” she recalled.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, I have to go and tell her how much she means to me.’”

Actors Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attends 2017 Tribeca Film Festival After Party For Dabka on April 27, 2017. (Photo Credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival)

Here’s why the timeline may point to those two

“I dance on over and she goes, ‘Can you stop f–king flirting with my fiance?’” Sophie Turner said of her encounter.

“And I was like, ‘Who’s your fiance?’ She points at the guy that I’d waved at,” she shared.

“And I have no idea who this man is.”

Turner dished: “And then turns out, I think they broke their engagement off that night because of my [wave]. I didn’t realize I held this power!”

Redditors in August 2025 speculated that Sophie Turner may have unwittingly caused Emma Roberts and Evan Peters to end their engagement in 2014. (Image Credit: Reddit)

Denizens of Reddit are speculating that Sophie Turner waved to Evan Peters, “earning” a rebuke from Emma Roberts.

First of all, Roberts was already making a name for herself as an actress. She was also starring on children’s television when Turner was young.

(Turner, who married and divorced a Jonas Brother, is not immune to feeling starstruck by celebrities from her tween years)

Additionally, redditors pointed to a 2014 The Daily Mail headline about a distraught Roberts following attending two SDCC parties with Peters.

Actors Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, and Evan Peters attend the press conference for the South Korean premiere of “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” on May 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Clearly Sophie Turner was not the actual problem

Just for the record, Emma Roberts and Evan Peters split and reconciled many times between 2012 and 2019, (almost) all without the help of Sophie Turner.

And, as we emphasized last week, if Turner waving and smiling an actor she didn’t know is was caused a breakup, it didn’t really have anything to do with her. (She and Peters would go on to work together in a couple of the later X-Men films)

Of course, no one — not Turner, not Peters, and not Roberts — has come forward to identify the couple that shattered at the wave of Turner’s hand.

That is probably very wise.