Elijah Scott Accused of Cheating on Kailyn Lowry Right After Welcoming Twins

For those who think the Teen Mom universe has been free from scandal for far too long, we have very good news for you.

But not very good news for Kailyn Lowry.

A woman named Britt uploaded a video on TikTok this past Thursday in which she claimed she hooked up with Scott on a cruise last May.

Elijah Scott is cradling Kailyn Lowry in this photo. (Instagram)

The footage (titled “Unknowingly slept with an engaged man”) has thus far garnered over 1.4 million views since it was posted.

In her accusatory video, Britt says that she ended up in a hot tub with Scott after partying with him and his cousin inside of a club.

A round of intercourse followed this sensual dip, although Britt is quick to emphasize that she had no idea Scott had been on reality television; was engaged to Lowry; and/or had recently welcomed twins with the Teen Mom veteran.

It wasn’t until Britt came across social media posts by Lowry of she and Scott on vacation that Britt realized who she had slept with — and then she had to tell the world, of course.

Kailyn Lowry attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“A girl from ‘Teen Mom’ kept popping up on my [TikTok For You Page],” she explained on March 20. “…I didn’t think nothing of it until yesterday when a video popped up of them, both of them, and I was like, ‘You look awfully familiar buddy!’

“I compared the videos of us on the cruise to her videos and it’s 1000 percent him.”

Scott is the father of three of Lowry’s seven kids.

He’s kept mostly to himself ever since getting together with Kailyn … although Britt did include a photo of her alleged lover’s arm from the cruise.

And it features what sure looks to be the same “K” tattoo as Elijah has on his arm.

Kailyn Lowry attends the exclusive premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 hosted by WE tv on October 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

“Why post this for everyone to see,” one person asked Britt in the comments section of her original TikTok video. “This is someone’s real life and family. I couldn’t imagine posting something like this…”

Replied the poster herself:

“Ask yourself would you want to know?”

Britt also claims she reached out to Lowry via direct message before going public, but did not receive a response.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this screenshot from Teen Mom 2. (Image Credit: MTV)

Last August, Lowry confirmed she had agreed to marry Scott.

“I couldn’t really make an announcement [about the engagement] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” the MTV personality said on her Coffee Convos podcast at the time.

“It was just like [him saying], ‘When are we going to get married?’…It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he just showed up with a ring.”

The couple has not set a wedding date.

Now, meanwhile, we must wonder whether they’ll make it down the aisle at all.