Taylor Swift’s ‘Drunk’ Run-In With The Weeknd Resurfaces Amid Concerns …

Earlier this week, we reported on a viral Instagram post about Taylor Swift’s drinking habits.

A content creator named E.B. Johnson made a video in which she addressed allegations made by Swifties that the pop icon’s previous boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was an alcoholic.

Johnson pointed out that Taylor and her current partner, Travis Kelce, both appear to be fairly heavy drinkers (at least on occasion), so it might be a bit hypocritical for fans to slam Joe’s boozing.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Now, she’s followed that post up with a video alleging that Taylor’s binge-drinking habit is not a new one.

Johnson begins the video by introducing an article from 2015 with the headline:

“The Weeknd Says Drunk Taylor Swift Wouldn’t Stop Stroking His Hair”

“Well whaddya know? Looks like ‘Tini Taylor strikes again,” she captioned the post below.

In the clip, Johnson continues to make her case that Taylor might be a heavier drinker than her fans would like to believe.

“We’re gonna focus on the drunk part, but that’s hugely problematic in a number of ways,” Johnson says, referring to Taylor’s treatment of The Weeknd.

“I think if we put the heavy drinking in the context of Taylor Swift, her behaviors, the people she’s surrounding herself with, it all starts to make a lot of sense,” she continues.

From there, Johnson notes how the version of herself that Taylor presents to the world — “the happiest, luckiest girl, so in love, getting married to her soulmate” — doesn’t quite jibe with being a heavy drinker.

After all, Blissfully happy people generally don’t feel the need to numb themselves with booze on a regular basis.

“If you’re so happy, why are you binge drinking?” Johnson asks.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Addiction is, of course, a very complex issue, and none of us knows for sure how much Taylor drinks, or her reasons for imbibing.

In the comments, however, Johnson’s followers generally concurred that her observations make a lot of sense.

“I like her music and I follow her and I can tell you: she has a drinking problem and it’s been the elephant in the room for years in the fandom. But she is functional, so nobody really cares,” one person wrote.

“Also the fact that she’s said there have been multiple occasions that Travis has been too wasted to be able to show up for her, and yet she’s still gonna marry that man. She doesn’t see that as a red flag; she sees that as a soulmate,” another added.

Several pointed out that Taylor herself sang, “I was a functioning alcoholic” on the song “Fortnight” from her Tortured Poets Department album.

It’s worth noting that Taylor used the past tense, seemingly indicating that she no longer has a problem with booze.

Hopefully, if she ever needed help, she found it.

But clearly, quite a few people are of the opinion that Taylor is still hitting the bottle too hard.