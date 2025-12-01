Kailyn Lowry: I Regret Having 7 Kids With 4 Baby Daddies! I Created Broken Homes! Whoops!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Does Kailyn Lowry regret her most controversial choices as a mother?

Yes and no.

The podcaster and Teen Mom 2 alum has seven children from four different baby daddies. All four of them are exes.

She has some big regrets. But that doesn’t mean that everything was a mistake.

A tearful Kailyn Lowry speaks on her podcast abut how she wants better for her children than what she feels as an adult. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Guilt and regret have haunted Kailyn Lowry (but only recently)

During her most recent Coffee Convos podcast episode, Kailyn Lowry expressed her guilt and regrets.

“That’s something that’s been on my mind for the past week or so, maybe like two weeks,” she told co-host Lindsie Landsman.

Kail observed that Lindsie had “learned thefirst time” when she had only one child with ex-husband Will Campbell.

“And I sat here and literally created four broken homes,” she then acknowledged.

Kailyn continued: “And that’s been something I’ve been struggling with for the past week or two weeks.”

In June of 2025, Kailyn Lowry sat down for a special episode of her podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

“Like, I almost cannot believe that I did this,” Kailyn marveled.

“Obviously, I’ve always known that I have four baby dads,” she emphasized. “That’s something that we can’t ignore.”

Kail explained: “But I never looked at it in a way that’s like, ‘I created this.’”

In other words, she was aware of the facts, but didn’t think about the real-life consequences of her messy choices.

“Like, I did that,” Kailyn admitted. “I didn’t learn the first time, the second time, the third time, or the fourth time.”

On her Karma & Chaos podcast, Kailyn Lowry discussed her deadbeat dad in what are likely his final days. (Image Credit: Apple Podcasts)

Would Kail do things differently if she could have a do-over of her life?

No, Kailyn Lowry does not regret her children.

“I don’t regret having any of them,” she affirmed.

Kail then added: “I don’t regret having seven.” If you sense a “but” coming, you’re right on the money.

“But … I had no business having any children with Chris,” she admitted.

“And truly,” Kailyn continued, “no business having any children with Elijah either.”

If you’re unfamiliar, Chris Lopez is just an irredeemably vile person. Kail seems to know that, even if all of her fans and critics may have realized it first.

Meanwhile, she and Elijah Scott were engaged until earlier this year.

The split came after a girl claimed that she and Elijah had hooked up while on a cruise in 2024. That was the end, thankfully.

Kail acknowledges that after her divorce from Javi Marroquin, she “had no business” getting knocked up right away by Chris.

She explained: “I just wanted a family and I just wanted to be loved. I wanted to be a wife and I wanted to be all of those things.”

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Image Credit: MTV)

She wishes that she’d had all seven children via sperm donors

Like countless others before her, Kailyn Lowry doesn’t regret her children — only the men who helped to make them.

“If it was a donor, there wouldn’t be any broken homes,” she reasoned.

“They wouldn’t know any different other than my home,” Kail pointed out.

“I actually created literal broken homes,” she acknowledged. “Not once, not twice, not three times, but literally four times.”

We could cynically quip four times so far. But, hopefully, Kailyn is sincere about finally appreciating the real-world cost to her actions. Better late than never! And, while we’re at it, better late than pregnant.