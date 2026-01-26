Kristen Stewart: I’m Leaving America Because of Donald Trump!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristen Stewart is not a fan of President Donald Trump.

And this may be an enormous understatement.

In a recent interview with The Times of London, the actress made it sound as if she’s strongly considering a significant move to get the heck away from a country run by someone like this orange-hued individual.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for BAFTA)

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump. But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in,” Stewart told this outlet late this past week.

When asked if she will be in the United States as Trump continues to lead in controversial fashion, the Oscar nominee replied:

“Probably not. I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

Well, alright then.

Stewart, who got married last April, has never been one to hide her feelings. She isn’t alone in her stance here, though; nor in her consideration of a new address.

Kristen Stewart attends The 2026 WWD Style Awards presented by Women’s Wear Daily at Regent Santa Monica Beach on January 9, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A number of celebrities have left America amid Trump’s second presidency, including Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell.

While Oscar-winning James Cameron originally moved to New Zealand to work on his Avatar movie franchise, he recently made headlines for saying he will not likely return to his native nation.

“Where would you rather live?” Cameron said on a recent podcast.

“A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody’s at each other’s throats, extremely polarized, turning its back on science and basically would be in utter disarray if another pandemic appears… I’m not there for scenery, I’m there for the sanity.”

Kristen Stewart attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 1, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

As for Stewart, she has a random history with Trump after he infamously tweeted about her personal life in 2012.

At the time, Trump encouraged Stewart’s then-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, to dump her. Stewart reflected on Trump’s messages a few years later during an interview with Variety.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is fucking crazy,” Stewart said back then.

“I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”